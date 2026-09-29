NBA Media Day: The Best Quotes From Around the League Ahead of 2026-27 Season

With the season just weeks away, NBA Media Day wasted no time delivering major headlines. An All-Star was barred from appearing amid a contract standoff. LeBron James opened up about his blockbuster move to Philadelphia, while his new teammate Jaylen Brown had a two-word response when asked about the team’s locker-room hierarchy.

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Then there was Stephen Curry, who had a viral reaction when confronted with the reality check surrounding the Warriors’ postseason expectations.

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From the Knicks and Celtics to the Lakers, Heat, Nuggets, Spurs and Raptors, Monday’s pressers produced plenty of revealing moments ahead of the 2026-27 season. Here are the biggest quotes, reactions and storylines from NBA Media Day.

LeBron James addresses his move to Philadelphia

LeBron James wasted little time making his first Philadelphia Media Day memorable. After taking his seat and fidgeting with the microphone, he tossed his identification placard onto the ground.

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“You guys know who I am, right?” James asked.

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He then offered a glimpse of what Philadelphia can expect from him. “I think the luxury of my game is, I can do everything,” James said. “Literally, I can do everything.”

But the bigger message was about why he came to Philadelphia. Bron made it clear that another early playoff exit was not the reason he left Los Angeles.

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“I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round.”

That instantly raised the stakes for a Sixers team with the NBA championship ambitions. James joins Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, giving Philadelphia a loaded core with little room for excuses.

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Brown, meanwhile, had no interest in defining the team’s pecking order. When a reporter asked him who the “alpha” was, the former NBA Finals MVP kept his answer to two words:

“Next question.”

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That exchange added another layer to an intriguing new-look 76ers team. James has already made the objective clear. Now Philadelphia has to figure out how its stars fit together when the games actually begin.

After contract extension, Stephen Curry hears unexpected Warriors’ playoff goals

Stephen Curry had a hard time wrapping his head around the Warriors’ new reality at Media Day. The conversation started when a reporter detailed Steve Kerr’s comments about Golden State embracing the lack of outside expectations. But Steph quickly turned his attention to how much those expectations have changed.

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He began replying: “That’s how bad, to make the playoffs, we went from championship to…”

Then he stopped.

The four-time NBA champion walked away from the podium and muttered, “Damn! Damn!” The reaction quickly went viral, but Curry made one thing clear. He was not upset with the reporter.

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“Sorry, that wasn’t to you, that was to the situation,” Curry said.

And it was easy to understand why. For years, the Warriors entered seasons with a championship-or-bust mindset. Now, simply getting into the postseason is being discussed as a realistic target. Curry, however, has not walked away from the franchise.

He signed a two-year, $116 million extension and chose to remain in Golden State, where he has spent his entire NBA career. The Warriors also received some unwelcome news at Media Day.

Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with a health issue and will be out indefinitely. That creates another hurdle for a team already facing questions about its ceiling.

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The NBA champions shed light on uncomfortable contract talks

The Knicks entered the offseason as champions, but the celebration quickly gave way to contract questions. Jalen Brunson captured the strange feeling perfectly, calling it “the longest and shortest summer ever.”

New York also lost Mitchell Robinson, a departure teammates repeatedly described as a major blow. Now, several players face uncertainty heading into the title defense. Miles McBride is entering the final season of his three-year, $13 million deal and is eligible for a new contract. Karl-Anthony Towns has two years left, including a $61 million player option for 2027-28, and can sign a four-year, $276 million extension.

“I’ve made it known that I want to play here; I’ve been a fan since a kid,” Towns said. “I would like to get one done. I’d like to get it done and step on the floor and feel as comfortable as possible.”

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Josh Hart also wants clarity before the season begins. He has one guaranteed year left and a $22.4 million team option beyond that.

“You always want to get it done, kind of as soon as possible, obviously, because you don’t want that trickling into the season,” Hart said.

Jayson Tatum reveals he used to study Paul George

Jayson Tatum’s first Media Day alongside Paul George produced an unexpected trip down memory lane. Tatum was asked about playing alongside the veteran wing, but instead of focusing on how the two will fit together, he revealed just how much George influenced his own development.

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“He definitely was one of the guys that, when I was coming up, I used to watch a lot of film on,” Tatum said. “Just that archetype of a two-way player, 6-foot-9, scoring at all three levels.”

Tatum went even further, explaining that George was someone he studied throughout his development.

“He was definitely somebody when I was in high school, college, even early in my career that I would always try to steal things from,” Tatum said.

The moment became even better when George, who had been standing across the room, walked over after hearing Tatum’s comments.

“That was sentimental,” George said.

George is now joining the Celtics at 36 after years of playing alongside another elite wing in Kawhi Leonard. He has already made it clear that he does not see himself competing with Tatum for the spotlight.

“I’m here to help JT. He’s the guy,” George said. “I’ve played alongside another superstar wing, and we coexisted beautifully. I see this with myself, with JT.”

For Tatum, the dynamic is a full-circle moment. The player whose game he once studied is now his teammate, with George arriving in Boston to help him lead the next version of the Celtics.

Giannis appreciates rivals while setting a target of his own

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his first Miami Media Day appearance with the expectations already sky-high. After the Heat made the blockbuster move to bring him in, there was little mystery about what the organization wants from its newest star.

“The goal is to win a championship. That’s the goal.”

The Greek Freak also knows exactly who stands in Miami’s way. Asked about the defending champions, he pointed to New York without hesitation.

“Right now, the best team in the NBA is the New York Knicks. … If we do our job, we’ll see.”

That sets up an early storyline for the Heat. They now have to prove they can challenge the team Giannis believes sits at the top. Head coach Erik Spoelstra, meanwhile, made it clear about the championship hopes.

“We brought him here for a reason. He’s here for a reason.”

With Klay Thompson also joining the Heat, Giannis has another championship-tested teammate beside him. Now, the pressure is on Miami to turn the talent into a title run.

Nikola Jokic confirms Nuggets future

Nikola Jokic was asked about his future in Denver, and the three-time MVP did not exactly make the answer complicated.

Asked about his potential extension, Jokic offered a characteristically blunt response:

“I’m gonna sign next year …………… if they want me.”

The answer puts the focus back on the Nuggets as they prepare for another season built around their franchise centerpiece. Jokic’s future has been a major talking point heading into the new season, but his Media Day response suggested he already knows where he wants to be.

For Denver, the message is simple. The decision may ultimately come down to whether the organization wants to keep its superstar around for the long term.

Luka Doncic’s era begins in LA

The Lakers are officially entering the post-LeBron era, and Luka Doncic is ready to take control. This is his first full season as the unquestioned centerpiece in Los Angeles. But the Slovenian does not seem overwhelmed by the change.

“It’s like a new challenge. I like challenges. I wouldn’t say I feel different, but I would say I feel honored.”

Doncic also believes the Lakers made several additions that have not received enough attention. He repeatedly described his new teammates as “underrated.” Walker Kessler stands out among those additions. Doncic has backed the move from the start and believes the center can make an immediate impact.

“I’ve played a lot of games against Walk. It was always tough to play against him. So I really wanted him. I think the organization wanted him. I wanted him. All of the players wanted him. I think it’s an amazing fit for us. (He’s) obviously a rim protector, but then the offense, he improved so much. He’s going to help us a lot.”

Austin Reaves expects the Lakers to look different, too.

“We’ll do different things we weren’t capable of doing last year. We’ll be able to play more free flowing basketball. It’s not gonna have to be pick and roll every single possession.”

With Luka leading the way, Los Angeles is building a new identity, with MVP and championship ambitions firmly in view.

Spurs HC wants Wemby to take the next level

Victor Wembanyama did not shy away from the tougher side of his journey at Spurs Media Day. The young star admitted there were nights when the emotions made it difficult to switch off.

“It’s been hard to fall asleep sometimes. Hard emotions. But there is a point where you accept that you have to go through it. You have to feel it all. We don’t want to hide from anything,” Wembanyama declared on Spurs Media Day.

Now, the focus shifts back to what he can do on the court. San Antonio wants Wembanyama to take another step as the centerpiece of its offense, but that growth is not simply about scoring more.

His coach wants him to control the game itself.

“Offensively, since you asked, I think, you know, one thing for him will just be continue to manipulate the game and dictate the game. Not just by scoring, but by making plays for his teammates, forcing the defense to make a decision, and taking advantages of opportunities in front of him. And probably continuing to connect those throughout the game where he’s, you know, almost puppeteering the game as we see the best players in our game do, and we’ve seen him do. And I think that’s an area for him to continue to grow in.”

That means reading the defense, creating opportunities and making teammates better without always needing to finish the possession himself.

Pistons All-Star gets support from Cade Cunningham

Jalen Duren was not at Pistons Media Day. The unsigned restricted free agent was not permitted to participate under league rules without a contract in place. The Pistons have offered Duren a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal, but he has rejected it.

After earning All-NBA honors, Duren was eligible for a five-year max worth up to $287 million. He can also accept the $9.6 million qualifying offer and enter unrestricted free agency next summer. Cade Cunningham has remained in contact with his teammate throughout the stalemate.

“Yeah, we’ve talked, talked a lot,” Cunningham said. “I was just in the same situation recently. For me, it’s a tough situation. It’s something that you don’t really have people in your life that have been through something that is like this.”

Duren’s absence puts the spotlight on the stalled negotiations just as Detroit begins preparing for the new season.

Kawhi Leonard closing the chapter on the Clippers era

Kawhi Leonard’s return to Toronto came after the NBA investigation was over. Leonard was fined $700,000 after the NBA found salary-cap circumvention violations involving the Clippers. Los Angeles was fined $30 million and lost five first-round picks.

“Hey, everyone. Thanks for coming. I know I’m excited to be here. I know why some of you guys came. You want to hear about the investigation, but talking with the NBA and the PA, I think the best decision is to move forward and focus on my time being a Toronto Raptor.

“I already was a distraction for the past 70 days and wasn’t able to meet my teammates, do any of that mini-camp stuff with them. So moving forward, I just want to talk about the Toronto Raptors today. They released a statement that you can go back to and look at. Like I said, I just want to focus on basketball again and being a Toronto Raptor.”

Pacers gets their Ace back

Tyrese Haliburton heads into the new season confident in his recovery and ready to put the injury behind him. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said Indiana will stay in close contact with the training staff as it manages Haliburton’s workload, but there is no indication of major restrictions.

“I can’t tell you exactly what the load is going to be. We will be in very animated communication about it with the training staff… at this point, it really appears he’s made a great recovery.”

Haliburton offered an even stronger update when asked about his own status.

“I am healthy. I am 100%. There will be no restrictions. That is not news. There is no source. I am the source. I am ready to go for the year.”

After missing the end of last season, Haliburton’s return gives Indiana its floor general back and adds another major storyline heading into the Pacers’ season.

Nets forward contract issue

Michael Porter Jr. enters his first full season in Brooklyn with his future still undecided. The Nets are discussing an extension with their new forward, but Sean Marks made it clear there is no rush to reach an agreement before the season.

“I’ll leave the negotiations internal. That’s obviously between the Nets and Mike and his agent, but I think they’re ongoing,” Marks said.

Porter averaged a career-high 24.2 points last season and has embraced Brooklyn’s new direction. “I never was a dude who played basketball for a big contract or for the money,” Porter said. “So, for me, I’m just excited to play with these guys and be in Brooklyn and build this organization as one of the leaders. So, I’ve voiced that I would love to be in Brooklyn and that I’m enjoying playing with these guys.”

Porter is owed $40.8 million this season, the final year of his five-year, $179.3 million contract. The Nets can extend him through June 30. Otherwise, he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Donovan Mitchell gets real on extension

Donovan Mitchell made his long-term plans clear by signing a four-year $273 million maximum extension with Cleveland this summer. He has become the centerpiece of Cleveland’s plans.

“I mean, I think for myself, it’s more so of a commitment to this group, to the city and understanding, yeah, I could have waited and made it about myself and whatnot, but I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money in this league and do what I’ve been able to do,” Mitchell said.

From LeBron James setting championship expectations in Philadelphia to Luka Doncic embracing his new role in Los Angeles, Media Day made one thing clear: the NBA is entering a season filled with new storylines. Stephen Curry’s reaction captured the changing expectations in Golden State, while Jayson Tatum’s Paul George revelation offered a glimpse into Boston’s new partnership. Nikola Jokic, meanwhile, gave Denver a simple message about his future, as Tyrese Haliburton looked ahead to his return and Kawhi Leonard tried to put the Clippers saga behind him. With the season just weeks away, the talking is almost over. Soon, the answers will come on the court.