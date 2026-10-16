NBA Moves to Ban Multiple Betting Practices in Major Crackdown: Report

The NBA is shutting down the kinds of bets at the center of its biggest gambling scandals. The league has sent a memo to its partner sportsbooks, including DraftKings and FanDuel, telling them to stop offering several types of wagers this season.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania and David Purdum reported the news on Oct. 16, 2026. According to the report, the banned bets include “parlay bets involving the under on the same player’s statistics,” and bets on the “winner of opening tip, an individual’s specific shot, rebound, assist, steal.”

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Furthermore, the league is also moving against under bets on “players expected to play less than 12 minutes a game,” as per Charania. Player props on turnovers and bets on fouls and missed free throws are on the list too.

Most of these markets have one thing in common. They’re easy to manipulate by one player who knows ahead of time that he won’t be on the floor for long. That’s exactly what prosecutors allege happened in the Terry Rozier case.

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Rozier is accused of tipping off his childhood friend Deniro Laster that he planned to leave a March 23, 2023 game early with a foot injury. He played just nine and a half minutes for the Charlotte Hornets against the New Orleans Pelicans, finishing with five points, four rebounds and two assists.

Prosecutors say Laster passed the information to a network of bettors who wagered more than $200,000 on Rozier’s unders.

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Rozier was arrested in October 2025 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty that December. In May 2026, prosecutors added charges of sports bribery and honest services wire fraud conspiracy, alleging he accepted a $100,000 bribe.

He has pleaded not guilty to all four counts, and his trial is set for February 8, 2027. The Miami Heat released him in April.

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Terry Rozier’s betting scandal wasn’t the only one in the NBA

A similar case surfaced in 2024 and involved Toronto Raptors’ Jontay Porter. Porter reportedly told his associates ahead of a game with the Clippers that he planned on exiting early due to an eye injury. He played only about four minutes, and bettors seemingly took advantage of the situation by betting on his unders.

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This was not an isolated incident. In March of the same year, he played only three minutes against the Sacramento Kings and exited the game reporting that he felt ill. At the same time, a bettor allegedly placed an $80,000 parlay on him underperforming.

If it went through, it could have paid the bettor $1.1 million. However, sportsbooks flagged the wager and froze it before it paid out.

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The league also found that Porter had placed at least 13 bets on NBA games through an associate’s account, none involving games he played in. On April 17, 2024, the NBA banned him for life. That July, Porter pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He is still awaiting sentencing.

Rozier and Porter’s cases influenced the NBA’s move to ban certain bets, especially on players underperforming. The league’s Executive Vice President Scott Kaufman-Ross told ESPN that these cases factored into the league’s decision to make these moves.

“Seeing where we may have had issues in the past is one of the inputs to determining the types of things that we think could be problematic,” he said to ESPN in a recent conversation.