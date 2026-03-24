NBA MVP Ladder Week 23: Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or a Surprise Contender?

Luka Doncic went off for 60 points against the Miami Heat last Thursday, adding nine threes, five steals, and five rebounds. That followed up a 40-point game the night before against the Houston Rockets. Such has been the kind of month that the Slovenian is having, one that has put him right into the mix for the MVP award. Doncic has now gone nine consecutive games with 30+ points, with 40+ points in five of those games.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is certainly forcing voters to reconsider a lot of things as the league heads toward its final few weeks. Doncic has always been a “what-if” candidate from his time with the Dallas Mavericks. No one really had him above Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and now he is 27, having one of those seasons but still chasing that same shadow, with Gilgeous-Alexander in his way yet again.

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Imago Mar 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Doncic isn’t the only one on the heels of last season’s MVP. Jaylen Brown is also having the season of his career and has pushed himself into legitimate contention. With Jayson Tatum’s return from a long injury, everything has played out exactly as many suspected, as Brown’s usage and volume have reduced. March has seen his lowest scoring output this season, but when 25.8 is the “lowest,” it says a lot about the kind of season he is having, one that makes a case for the Michael Jordan trophy.

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But while Doncic and Brown are notable names in the MVP power rankings, one surprise name is Jalen Johnson. The Atlanta Hawks young forward looks like the centerpiece the franchise has been waiting for, and an 11-game winning run has them in position for a direct playoff spot. Johnson has been the face of their young rebuild, and he earns a place in the top 10 in the MVP power rankings.

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1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder | Season Stats: 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 55.3% FG

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Why he has the best case: Gilgeous-Alexander is carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder to the best record in the NBA while playing at an absurd efficiency clip that makes traditional scoring champs look inefficient. The Canadian superstar hasn’t dropped from a top-two spot this season, even during a period when he was out with injury. The Thunder, unsurprisingly, clinched a playoff berth before everyone else and are on a 12-game winning streak, with Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 30.3 points in March alone.

It is simply remarkable that last year’s MVP has his team sitting with the most wins on the season. At one point this season, the Thunder were down seven rotational players; they were playing guys from the G League, for crying out loud. Whoever Gilgeous-Alexander had out there with him, he scored, assisted, defended, and led in the best possible way.

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He’ll surely capture over 90% of the first-place votes. The Michael Jordan Trophy will once again reside in Bricktown.

2. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics | Season Stats: 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 47.7% FG

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Why he has a case: The thing with Brown is that he has found a way to get over that “underrated” tag that has followed him all his career. The Boston Celtics were essentially written off before the season started, with Tatum ruled out for the majority and with the loss of both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in the offseason. But here they are with a No. 1 seed in sight in the East, all thanks to Brown’s two-way dominance.

He is averaging 28.5 points on the season, with elite defense that anchors one of the East’s top teams. Boston has allowed the fewest opposition points of all 30 teams this season. Brown is already a Finals MVP, and he is the ultimate team star, which strengthens his case for MVP with or without Tatum.

3. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons | Season Stats: 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 46.1% FG

Why he has a case: Before a collapsed lung, which will sideline him for at least two weeks, Cade Cunningham was dragging the Detroit Pistons to the No. 1 seed in the East. The last time that happened was 20 years ago, and if that isn’t a legitimate MVP shout, then nothing really is. His playmaking has been key to one of the best offenses this season, as Cunningham is second in assists.

That injury is an unfortunate dent in his MVP contention, as he is at 61 games so far and four short of the 65-game criteria the NBA set. Unfortunately, it says a lot about how the current system undermines legitimate contention.

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4. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers | Season Stats: 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 47.7% FG

Why he has a case: This isn’t even Doncic’s career-best season, and he didn’t win MVP the last time either. Certainly, a player averaging a league-leading 33.4 points while also putting up 7.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists, the only one with such a stat line in the league, should be the MVP. But team context has always been the big anchor dragging the Slovenian’s candidacy. Before their incredible March run, the Lakers were inconsistent, and Doncic’s defense and tendency to rack up technicals were questioned.

But as the season reaches its final month, he has shown why he is always in the MVP mix and why he should finally win one.

5. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs | Season Stats: 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 50.4% FG

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Why he has a case: Victor Wembanyama is only in his third year and is the youngest player in these power rankings. But it doesn’t really matter when looking at the season the French superstar is having for the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are on a 10-game winning run, with Wembanyama averaging 26.6 points and 10.8 rebounds in March, and a playoff berth is already secured after he hit a game-winner with one second left on the clock against the Phoenix Suns last Thursday.

San Antonio lost 60 games two seasons ago, and this huge turnaround, led by their 22-year-old All-Star, is MVP-worthy.

6. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets | Season Stats: 28.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 57.3% FG

Why he has a (slim) case: After battling it out with Gilgeous-Alexander for the top-two spot at one stage of the season, Jokic has seen a drop in the MVP power rankings. The three-time MVP has had to compete in one of the most competitive MVP races in recent years, and even then, his numbers remain strong enough for the award. Drop-off or not, Jokic is still the best all-around player in the NBA, averaging 28.0 points per game while leading the league in both rebounds and assists.

Unfortunately, his triple-double production hasn’t secured him a stable spot in the rankings.

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7. Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks | Season Stats: 22.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 49.3% FG

Why he has a (slim) case: Johnson is the odd one out in these power rankings. Not even the wildest imaginations would have had a Hawk not named Trae Young in an MVP conversation. But that phase has passed, and Atlanta is now riding in the Johnson-led era, having one of their best seasons in recent years. The young forward has battled injuries throughout his career, but now that he has stayed healthy, he is putting together an MVP-level season with career highs across the board.

He has already made a case for every honor, from Most Improved Player to MVP and All-NBA Team.

8. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers | Season Stats: 28.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 46.7% FG

Why he has a (slim) case: Donovan Mitchell has always been in the race but never quite enough to cross the finish line. Like everyone else, Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander in recent years have made competing for MVP a tall task. Still, Mitchell has the Cleveland Cavaliers as one of the top teams in the East. His playmaking drives one of the best offenses in the league, which ranks among the top three in scoring this season.

9. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves | Season Stats: 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 49.2% FG

Why he has a (slim) case: Anthony Edwards is only 24 and always seems capable of producing an MVP-caliber season. He is one of the league’s best scorers and has the Minnesota Timberwolves as a regular playoff team. His explosiveness and elite athleticism allow him to take over games and show that raw talent can carry an MVP case. However, it’s the Timberwolves, and a rollercoaster season doesn’t always support a high MVP ranking. If voters lean toward pure talent, Edwards will have a compelling case.

10. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers | Season Stats: 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 50.5% FG

Why he has a (slim) case: Kawhi Leonard should have had an MVP by now, but the fact that he hasn’t sums up his career in a nutshell. When healthy, he is one, if not the best player in the league, but it has always been about availability. This season, however, Leonard has managed to stay healthy and is averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game on a struggling LA Clippers side.



But Leonard’s candidacy has always been tied to the 65-game requirement. Despite playing one of his healthiest seasons in recent years, he can only afford to miss one more game or he will automatically fall out of contention.

Stay tuned for EssentiallySports’ next MVP ladder!