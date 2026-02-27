NBA MVP Voter Snubs Nikola Jokic for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Despite Crucial Performance vs. Celtics

The Denver Nuggets can’t catch a break. When they lost two centers, Peyton Watson and Jamal Murray kept their season alive. Now Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas are back but Watson’s injured and Murray… had an unsavory exit from the Celtics game last night. Without their primary scorer, the Nuggets heavily relied on The Joker to hold the Boston Celtics down to just 84 points. Yet the MVP race is seeing a dramatic shift in momentum and Nikola Jokic’s dominant 30-point, 12-rebound performance to prevent Boston’s late-game surge is not enough to change the tide.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN senior writer and veteran MVP voter Brian Windhorst revealed that the three-time winner has dropped on his personal ballot, citing concerns over the Serbian center’s physical health and consistency in the season’s final stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

​“I had Jokic as my MVP in December. I voted him third in this most recent straw poll that we had because he doesn’t look right to me,” Windhorst explained on ESPN.

While Jokic outperformed emerging MVP favorite, Jaylen Brown in their head-to-head matchup, Windhorst noted that The Joker is showing uncharacteristic cracks in his game. “I’m not blaming him, because I just think he’s not 100%. He missed 17 shots last night. Perfect. Jokic doesn’t miss 17 shots in weeks. Like, he plays four games, doesn’t miss 17 shots.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball as he is defended by Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Jokic was the frontrunner until December 2025 when he suffered the hyperextension of his knee. Since returning after a month away, he continues to play at an elite level. But the MVP race became crowded in his absence with Luka Doncic, Jaylen Brown, and Victor Wembanyama the new favorites. And the reining MVP is still going strong while on medical leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could upset Nikola Jokic’s generational run

Nikola Jokic was poised to win his fourth MVP title. But Brian Windhorst’s pivot changes the perspective. “Look, I got Shai, and I know he hadn’t played in nine games, and I know if he misses like another nine, he’s going to be invalidated. But when he’s been out there, the guy has been absolutely killer,” Windhorst stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

​Windhorst, who will have a vote in the NBA awards, highlights the delicate balance of the league’s 65-game eligibility rule. While Jokic has been the picture of durability despite a month away, SGA’s statistical brilliance has kept him in the top spot for several voters, provided he remains healthy enough to qualify for the award. Shai’s currently sidelined with abdominal strain.

​The race has become increasingly fluid as the 2026 season nears its conclusion. The later polls show the battle went from a two-person race to now including the surging underdog, Victor Wembanyama who has created one of the most statistically dense fields in league history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Windhorst acknowledged that Wembanyama and Jaylen Brown are currently in a position to leapfrog the favorites if the frontrunners don’t meet the eligibility critera. “So look, if you’re Brown, if you’re Victor Wembanyama, you can rise up. Like, it is definitely fluid, but to me, I still got number two [open]”.

Windy’s snub of Jokic in the most recent straw poll serves as a warning that the 2026 MVP race, even a 30-point double-double may not be enough to overcome the perception of a star playing at less than 100% capacity.