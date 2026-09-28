NBA Nation Sides With Pistons as Jalen Duren Takes Issue With $200M Contract Condition

Jalen Duren’s contract standoff with the Detroit Pistons has reached an awkward point. The center is coming off an All-Star and All-NBA season, yet the Pistons’ latest five-year, $200 million proposal reportedly came with a condition that rubbed Duren and his representatives the wrong way.

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Ironically, it didn’t work out in the player’s favor. Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Pistons’ $200 million offer had no team or player options, but the weight stipulations were “not received well by Duren or his representatives.”

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Since then, there has been no movement in the talks, according to the report.

Jalen Duren is eligible for a projected five-year, $287 million deal after earning All-NBA Third Team honors. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in 70 games last season. But those numbers fell to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds across 14 playoff games. That contrast has become part of the backdrop to the contract fight.

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When NBACentral posted that part of The Athletic’s report on X, fans couldn’t help but side with the Pistons, which has already upgraded its initial $190 million offer.

Many saw the situation differently from Duren’s camp.

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“Genuinely hope he fails…. f****** throwing away generational wealth cause you don’t wanna stay in shape???” a fan wrote.

Without a doubt, five years and $200 million is enormous guaranteed money, even though it sits well below the maximum Jalen Duren can command from Detroit. The reported weight clause has made the negotiation about more than dollars, with the Pistons also signalling that conditioning matters to them.

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“10 and 8 in the playoffs…. Anything over a 150 million is a crime,” wrote another.

One fan took a harder line: “Pistons might have dodged a bullet if Duren ends up not signing. Locker room cancers are not a myth since plenty of great teams underachieved due to disgruntled players.”

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That is the fan’s prediction, not evidence that Duren has caused locker room problems. The fan established that if the unresolved contract stretches further into the training camp, it could affect the locker room balance.

A fourth reaction focused on the postseason: “Why are the Pistons willingly putting up with this instead of just trading him? He had no heart during the playoffs, but all of a sudden got plenty of heart when it’s contract talks”

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Another fan questioned Duren’s standing: “Wemby who is worth at least 3x more valuable was taking the paycut, and you’re doing this Jalen ? He deserves to play in losing teams the rest of his career, all he cares about is MONEY.

This is the most common reaction in the Jalen Duren affair, where fans are criticizing him for asking more than what they think he deserves.

Another fan brought up Dennis Schroder’s failed contract talks with the LA Lakers, writing, “I hope he ends up like Dennis Schroeder with the lakers iykyk.”

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That comparison points to a well-known contract cautionary tale. Schroder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million Lakers extension in 2021 before signing a one-year, $5.9 million deal with Boston. He later returned to LA, but never approached that earlier payday. Since then, he has hopped around multiple teams.

One fan brought up another comparison involing Jonathan Kuminga, writing, “He better talk to Jonathan kuminga and stop trying dumb shit passing up 200m wtf.”

Kuminga’s contract situation was similar to Schroder’s. The former reportedly declined a three-year, $75.2 million deal with GSW this summer to eventually sign a much lower two-year, $12.4 million deal with Minnesota.

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Jalen Duren’s situation is different because he is a restricted free agent and Detroit retains his rights. Still, accepting the $9.6 million qualifying offer would put him on a much smaller deal for 2026-27, and send him toward unrestricted free agency next summer.

For now, the reactions show why the $200 million figure has not ended the dispute.

Fans can debate the weight condition. But Jalen Duren still has a major financial decision in front of him. He has to either accept Detroit’s terms or bet on himself with less guaranteed money.