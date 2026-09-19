NBA Nation Stands Divided on Heat’s $60M Deal to Swedish Star as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. Brace for New Season

The Miami Heat have officially locked down another core element of their revamped roster as they prepare for a blockbuster 2026–27 NBA campaign with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Heat have agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension with 25-year-old Swedish guard Pelle Larsson. The lucrative deal, which kicks in for the 2027–28 season, features a fully guaranteed $60 million payout and includes a unique mutual option for the 2030–31 season that allows either side to opt in. Given that he was once at the bottom of the draft barrel, fans can’t decide if this is a steal by Pat Riley or if Larsson has been overpaid.

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Originally selected 44th overall in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft out of Arizona, Larsson has rapidly transformed from an overlooked developmental project into a foundational piece for head coach Erik Spoelstra. That alone has justified his massive payday.

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His breakout sophomore campaign saw him average 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 70 games, of which he started 54 of them, was like a prelude. Per ESPN Research, Larsson finished fifth on the team in total minutes played and ranked fourth-best in overall offensive efficiency in Miami, posting a 60.5 true shooting percentage while serving as Spoelstra’s ultimate perimeter glue guy.

This alone didn’t have analysts predicting he was about to have a breakout season alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s been on a tear for Sweden in FIBA, too. Building on a dominant summer where he put up 31 points against Lauri Markkanen’s Finland and outscored Victor Wembanyama with 23 points against France in FIBA play, Larsson’s trajectory made an early extension a top priority.

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Larsson’s extension arrives amid a massive organizational transformation in South Florida. While pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Heat front office made a conscious decision to keep Larsson out of trade negotiations with Milwaukee. The franchise views the 6’5 swingman as a top-six rotation mainstay and closing-unit asset alongside new veteran sharpshooter, Klay Thompson.

Despite his rapid emergence and pristine fit alongside Antetokounmpo, the contract’s total value has ignited fierce debate across the basketball community. With fans comparing the move to previous Heat investments, specifically Nikola Jovic’s four-year, $62.5 million deal last year, social media has erupted into a battleground over whether Pat Riley secured a generational bargain or overpaid for a rotational guard.

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Miami Heat fans split over Pelle Larsson’s massive discount

The reaction online was deeply divided. Skeptics question handing over a major long-term commitment to a former second-round pick who operates as a secondary scoring option.

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Highlighting the contrast, while Miami Heat fans call Pelle Larsson underrated, many who haven’t seen him play yet had to ask, “$15M’s a year for WHO? 😂”.

Another skeptic drew uncomfortable parallels to Miami’s history of rewarding role players following brief flashes of high production, posting, “Im just hoping the money doesn’t turn him into Tyler Johnson 😭.”

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Sure, Tyler Johnson’s infamous four-year, $50 million contract in 2016 became an albatross that the Heat didn’t recover from for two seasons. The Heat front office’s track record with mid-tier contract extensions led to direct jabs like, “We love overpaying mid players 😂”.

However, Heat supporters and those who’ve been watching Larsson at FIBA quickly surged to defend the front office’s cap management. Larsson was originally eligible for a $90 million deal, but they left $30 million on the table and opted for a mutual clause in case it doesn’t pan out the way they imagined.

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Pointing to Larsson’s defensive versatility, high-level playmaking, and potential to leap into elite award consideration, many asserted, “That’s a massive steal I think he’s gonna win sixth man of the year this season”.

Miami fans are already predicting the 6MOTY trophy for him, arguing that casual observers simply haven’t recognized Larsson’s structural importance in Miami’s games over the last year.

“People that hating haven’t watch a heat game dude is a straight baller”.

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That sentiment was shared by believers who expect the Swedish national team star to turn even more heads playing alongside Antetokounmpo, with a fan warning the rest of the league, “Yall gonna find out about this beast!!!!”.