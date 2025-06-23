NBA Officials Face Scrutiny After Pacers Handed Setback in Finals Game 7 Amid Tyrese Haliburton Exit

Back to the boiling pot that is NBA officiating—because let’s face it, pointing fingers at Scott Foster was never going to fix it all. As the 2025 NBA Finals charge into the second half with OKC holding a slim 56-51 lead over Indiana, the hardwood has turned into a battlefield. Trash talk is flying, tempers are erupting, and the chaos? Almost feels like a soccer derby. Caught in the middle of the mayhem? Bennedict Mathurin, trying to survive the storm amidst the Tyrese Haliburton heartbreak.

Was it a foul? Was it a real foul? Hold on, the referees called a foul on a potential flop by Luguentz Dort. Indeed, there was a slight chest bump on Mathurin’s end, but was it a hard one? Doubtful. Frustration over a controversial foul call where Lu Dort seemingly initiates contact with a Pacers player like Bennedict Mathurin, yet still gets the call in his favor. It is this ‘unethical style’ of ball that has made people turn on the Thunders.

Therefore, NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor didn’t mince words on his X handle and called out the referee’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“That shouldn’t be a foul on Mathurin lol. How’s a ref falling for a Dort flop in a Game 7? Come on now.”

AD

Well, if you looked closely, the Pacers’ HC Rick Carlisle wasn’t happy either. How could he be? The decision barely made any sense. After Tyrese Haliburton‘s Game 7-ending calf injury, Indiana cannot simply accept such fumbles from the game official. Moreover, this has rained down wrath on the officials as fans erupted in unison against the odd foul call.

Amidst Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 7 exit, Pacers fans find more reasons to feel frustrated

“Same s— different day,” one of the fans commented on X. Had the Game 4 not been enough to bring the game officials, precisely Scott Foster? Well, if it had been enough, then maybe you wouldn’t have seen a foul being called on a potential flop. Meanwhile, the fans cannot wrap their heads around the fact that Tyrese Haliburton is actually not on the floor. His absence is speaking louder than the Pacers’ deficit.

On the other hand, another fan called out veteran referee James Caper. They said, “James Capers, the old man, is blind.” A veteran in this showbiz, Capers, is officiating the 13th NBA Finals this year. Well, you could’ve expected a more reasonable decision-making on his part in the Dort-Mathurin incident. But, when have things ever worked out your way in the NBA?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Considering this Lu Dort & then the De’Andre Hunter moments, it’s not out of the question that Bennedict Mathurin is stronger than John Cena,” another fan added. Mathurin absorbed hits from Lu Dort and De’Andre Hunter—two elite defenders with a combined 440 lbs of muscle—without flinching. With a 6’6″, 210-lb frame and explosive core strength, Mathurin’s physicality rivals even WWE icon John Cena. Was this a dig at the refs? Of course!

USA Today via Reuters Jan 14, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) reacts to receiving a technical foul Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The NBA community further slams the chaos of Game 7, comparing it to soccer with all the flopping and trash talk. By halftime, there were a series of fouls, including this Lu Dort-Bennedict Mathurin episode, which could’ve been challenged. But then that would’ve left the world with nothing to discuss and debate upon. Thus, turning the 2025 NBA Finals finale into “Egregious soccer-style trash”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“SGA constant push off on drives, Dort flop, Wallace holding McConnell wrist right in front of refs…typical OKC game and thats why people get turned off from the NBA.” In Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, the critique centers on SGA’s frequent push-offs, Lu Dort’s flop attempts, and Cason Wallace’s overt wrist-holds on TJ McConnell, often in plain view of officials. These tactics, paired with 16 Thunder turnovers and 10 Pacers bench points, typify why fans feel turned off

With Tyrese Haliburton heartbreakingly out, Pacers fans were already gutted, but the officiating poured salt on the wound. From Dort’s phantom flop to Wallace clutching McConnell’s wrist in plain sight, the chaos felt scripted. And just like that, Game 7 didn’t feel like basketball—it felt like heartbreak.