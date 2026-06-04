NBA Opens Investigation Against Spurs Fans After Jalen Brunson’s Complaint to Ref Scott Foster

At the final buzzer in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Jalen Brunson made a beeline for referee Scott Foster. The frustration had been building for a while. Earlier, the 29-year-old escaped two frightening knocks before the break, either of which could have sidelined him for weeks. However, another moment appeared to fuel his anger. While many focused on the exchange with Foster, footage from courtside hinted at a heated run-in with a fan, with the veteran official stepping into the middle of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reports, Jalen Brunson had approached Foster to raise concerns about fans’ conduct near the floor while the verbal exchanges reportedly carried on. As more details surfaced, the NBA reportedly launched a review centered on two spectators seated courtside during the New York Knicks’ 105-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to insider Chris Haynes, “The NBA is looking into two courtside fans who allegedly directed vulgar, profane “flopping” remarks towards Knicks star Jalen Brunson late in Game 1 of the Finals. Brunson met with official Scott Foster after the game to address the fans’ behavior, to which the remarks continued.”

Following the end of the regulation, ESPN’s cameras captured Brunson directing heated words towards a spectator. This person in question was positioned near the officials’ area after the play. Brunson spoke with Foster, then turned to confront the fan behind the scorer’s table. From the broadcast angle, it looked like the New York Knicks star turned and exchanged words with the said person. At the same time, the identity of the individual remains unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Brunson] having some words for somebody, looks like behind the scorer’s table,” Mike Breen said at first glance. “Not one of the scorers, a fan.” Meanwhile, Jose Alvarado and others rushed in to hold Jalen Brunson in place. Fans on social media also chimed in. One of them said, “He’s not yelling at Scott Foster. Foster is trying to calm it down.” Another one added, “He was complaining to Foster, then a fan called him out on it, then he got in his feelings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brunson even had similar incidents in his past. During a December 2025 matchup against the Raptors, Brunson had an intense verbal back-and-forth with courtside spectators. During the 2025 postseason, Pistons fans frequently attempted to rattle him with boos and jeers on their home court.

Despite their 105-95 win against the San Antonio Spurs, two major injury scares on Jalen Brunson, and a lack of foul calls embittered their experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two ankle injuries left Jalen Brunson frustrated

When you look back, JB spent much of Game 1 absorbing punishment and arguing for whistles. Early in the opening quarter, Harrison Barnes slammed into Brunson’s right knee during a rebound battle. That moment sent the Knicks captain to the locker room for evaluation. But he returned to the bench moments later with his knee heavily wrapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brunson returned to the bench moments later with his knee heavily wrapped. But trouble followed him in Q2. Brunson lost his footing on a drive as Luke Kornet and Devin Vassell challenged the shot, and the former came crashing down on JB’s left ankle.

Limping and frustrated, Jalen Brunson immediately confronted Scott Foster. However, the official didn’t call a foul. And therefore, officiating became another storyline of the night. Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson finished 12-of-31 from the floor and 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. But he went to the free throw line only four times! The Knicks, on the other hand, faced a 14-point deficit in the third quarter, as Brunson’s shooting struggles continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, Brunson changed the trajectory of the game, tilting the matchup towards New York. He poured in 13 points in Q4 alone, including a towering jumper with 37 seconds remaining. That stretched the Knicks’ lead to 6 as they took control. Amidst all odds, Jalen Brunson closed the night with 30 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists. He joined Willis Reed as the only Knicks players to score 30+ in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks sealed the game with a 105-95 win over Victor Wembanyama & Co.