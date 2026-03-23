NBA Overturns Luka Doncic Punishment But Remains On Thin Ice Amid Tight West Race

The Los Angeles Lakers have received a massive lifeline ahead of their clash against Eastern Conference leaders, the Detroit Pistons, on Monday. Earlier, it was thought that both teams would be without their cornerstones, Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham. While the latter is unavailable for health reasons, Doncic was ineligible to play after collecting his 16th technical foul of the season. However, the Purple and Gold appealed the decision, and it appears their prayers have been answered.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania of ESPN, the NBA has rescinded Doncic’s technical foul, which would force him to sit out the Pistons game. The overturned decision now gives the Purple and Gold a huge boost as they aim to maintain their nine-game winning streak.

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Doncic collected his 16th tech during a 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic when he was involved in a verbal spat with Magic star Goga Bitadze. The involvement led to chirping between the two, and the referee issued a double technical foul. After the game in the pool report, Crew Chief Marc Davis explained that a warning was given. They failed to follow protocol and continued going at each other, after which they were penalized for “unsportsmanlike comments.”

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Following the incident, the Lakers star admitted his mistake. “I hope it gets overturned,” Doncic said. “I know I let my team down with that technical, but it wasn’t my intention. I have to defend myself, even though I know I need to improve.” On the other hand, Bitadze offered a conflicting account, stating that the Slovenian initiated the confrontation with abuses. “I have a lot of respect for Luka and his family,” he said. “But he said something about my mother that is inappropriate. I just responded in the same manner. If I felt I crossed a line, I apologize.”

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While this one’s been overturned, Doncic is still on thin ice, with 15 technical fouls, and given his track record, he could miss the next game after the one against the Pistons. The 27-year-old has been a victim of referee arguments throughout the season, and that has come back to haunt him. This is not the first time this has happened to Doncic. During his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks, he had received 16 technical fouls in two different seasons, but each time, the last one was rescinded. So, this would be the third time in his NBA career.

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Luka Doncic has been the most lethal weapon for the Lakers in their nine-game win streak

The Los Angeles Lakers started the season as legitimate contenders, but as the season went on, they slid into a downward spiral marked by struggles with form and injuries. However, in March, the Purple and Gold revived themselves by winning nine straight. It has also propelled them into the third seed in the Western Conference, just behind the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the San Antonio Spurs.

However, they cannot drop games at any cost now, as the fourth-placed Houston Rockets are only 2.5 games behind, with the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves also close by. With Doncic risking automatic suspension, the Lakers will have to pull up their socks ahead of the playoffs.

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Imago Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) celebrate with teammates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Lakers have improved defensively, but their primary weapon has been Luka Doncic, who has exploded as a scorer in this winning run. In these nine games, he is averaging 40.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 2.6 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field and 40% from three-point range. This stretch of games has quadrupled his chances of landing the MVP award.

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Doncic’s efficiency in scoring and facilitating has turned the Lakers into genuine championship contenders. He has also improved defensively, and the impact he has brought to this team couldn’t have come at a better time for the Lakers, who look poised for a deep playoff push. Throughout the season, Doncic has put in the work. The Slovenian averages 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists over 59 games this year while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. His impact on the Lakers has transformed them into contenders, and in this stretch, he has gained momentum as a strong MVP candidate.