NBA Owner Mat Ishbia’s $600 Million Hole Turns Bad News for Phoenix Suns

Usually Mat Ishbia’s governance of the Phoenix Suns is in the spotlight. The average NBA fan tends to forget he built a massive personal fortune by transforming a local operation into the nation’s largest mortgage lender, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM). His immense wealth didn’t just allow unchecked luxury like a sprawling Michigan mansion featuring a rock-climbing wall and its own trampoline park. It ultimately powered his record-setting $4 billion all-cash purchase of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury in 2023. However, the aggressive corporate risk-taking that fueled his rise has suddenly hit a staggering roadblock,

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An upheaval at UWM is catching investors completely off guard and threatening to create ripple effects for his sports empire. The corporate bombshell dropped when UWM revealed that an ill-timed financial wager had put the Pontiac, a Michigan-based company, into a sudden $600 million hole.

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The crisis forced UWM to suspend its common-stock payouts, dividends that had historically funneled billions of dollars directly into the pockets of Ishbia’s family holding firm. UWM had secure an emergency $1.5 billion lifeline from Oaktree Capital Management, a firm prominently known as a lender to distressed companies.

Following the announcement a week ago, UWM’s stock value plummeted by 35% in a single session, leaving shares down an alarming 70% for the year. The decline wiped out billions in market capitalization for a company that went public via a record-setting $16 billion SPAC merger in 2021, only to see its valuation erode to roughly $2 billion.

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This financial crisis traces back to a high-stakes corporate gamble that went spectacularly wrong. UWM incurred a crushing $603 million loss in the latest quarter because of interest-rate hedges (massive financial bets that only yield profits if market interest rates decline).

Ishbia had aggressively placed these hedges under the absolute assumption that UWM would finalize a $1.3 billion stock acquisition of Two Harbors, a real-estate investment trust for mortgage servicing.

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However, the deal fell apart entirely when Two Harbors rejected UWM to accept a rival all-cash proposal.

Analysts noted that while mortgage firms frequently hedge existing portfolios, UWM took the baffling step of paying to hedge a massive portfolio it never actually underwrote or controlled.

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“They shouldn’t have presumed” a market analyst told WSJ. He said Ishbia likely stuck with the pursuit of Two Harbors “partly because he didn’t want to lose.”

Critics suggested Ishbia’s mindset that ultimately drove UWM to file a federal lawsuit against Two Harbors seeking over $500 million in damages for fraud and breach of contract. But it might be the Phoenix Suns and its loyal fanbase that suffer the consequences.

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How Mat Ishbia’s bailout plan ties to the Phoenix Suns

The emergency infusion of capital from Oaktree Capital Management saves UWM from an acute liquidity crunch, but it comes with stringent corporate concessions. By surrendering unprecedented corporate control, Ishbia’s sudden cash constraints raise immediate questions about his ability to continue funding the heavily taxed, high-spending roster of the Phoenix Suns.

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The personal financial implications for Ishbia are severe. To secure Oaktree’s backing, Ishbia, who previously held 79% of the voting power in UWM, had to cede a chunk of it.

Oaktree received two board seats, veto power over executive C-suite changes and corporate bylaws, warrants for extra equity, and a minimum guaranteed return of $600 million. The structural terms require UWM to pay Oaktree a mandatory 10% cash dividend on its preferred stock, along with steep, escalating repayment penalties.



Crucially, if UWM defaults on these payments, Oaktree immediately assumes a majority of the board seats, effectively stripping the Ishbia family of operational control.

This corporate tightening directly impacts the Phoenix Suns. Ishbia has historically operated the Suns with a blank-check mentality. He’s engineered blockbuster trades for superstars and routinely gone deep into the NBA’s punitive luxury tax aprons to form superteams. The most recent example is the Suns’ signing of Dillon Brooks to a major three-year, $73 million contract extension.

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However, sports business analysts note that funding a half-billion-dollar roster requires immense liquidity. With UWM suspending the common-stock dividends that fueled Ishbia’s personal cash flow, and with his UWM shares already heavily pledged as collateral for outside personal loans, his spending capacity has been dramatically constrained.

Ishbia’s personal and corporate balance sheets remain deeply intertwined with the Suns. UWM currently pays $21 million annually to lease its headquarters from entities controlled by Ishbia and his father. The mortgage firm recently committed to a 10-year, $115 million arena naming-rights sponsorship deal for the Suns’ home court.

Mortgage broker executives have openly noted that while Ishbia is a passionate sports owner, buying and maintaining an elite NBA franchise is an extraordinarily expensive endeavor that leaves little room for error when a core business faces a cash crisis.

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Though Ishbia continues to project outward optimism to Wall Street, the reality of a $600 million corporate blunder means the free-spending days of the Phoenix Suns front office face an unprecedented financial reckoning.