NBA Owners’ Private Meeting Details Emerge as Jeanie Buss Helps LeBron James Inch Closer to Ultimate Dream

“I wanna own a team. I want a team in Vegas.” That was LeBron James back in 2022, laying out his post-playing ambition. Now, three years later, that dream feels closer than ever—not because of anything LeBron has done on the court, but because of what Jeanie Buss just did off it. With the Lakers’ majority stake being sold for a jaw-dropping $10 billion, the game has changed—not just for the Buss family, but for every NBA owner. See, expansion has always been a tough sell in NBA boardrooms. The logic was simple: why would 30 owners want to cut their profits into 32 slices? But now, there’s a new equation on the table — and it’s too big to ignore.

On a recent ‘Emergency Pod’ episode of The Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps broke down the simple, greedy math that has every owner suddenly very interested in expansion. When the Boston Celtics were sold for a staggering $6.1 billion, that set a new benchmark for franchise value. But just a few months later, the Lakers deal — with a valuation that jumped from $7 billion to $10 billion — completely reset the market. That number didn’t just make headlines; it changed the market evaluation for stakes in ownership for NBA teams.

As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps broke down on The Hoop Collective, if the NBA adds two new teams, let’s say for $6 billion each, that’s $12 billion total. And here’s the key: that expansion money doesn’t get shared with players. It goes directly to the 30 existing owners. That’s $400 million in pure profit per owner — just for saying yes. Suddenly, it’s not about slicing the pie. It’s about baking a new one — and every owner gets a huge piece. And it’s why LeBron’s Vegas dream now has a real shot.

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers Jeanie Buss attends the game against the Utah Jazz

Of course, owning an NBA team — especially in a booming market like Las Vegas — won’t be cheap. Estimates suggest a total cost of $7 billion, including a new arena.

To make ownership a reality, LeBron James would almost certainly need to team up with a consortium of investors—much like how Bill Chisholm’s group acquired the Celtics. But if anyone’s built for that challenge, it’s LeBron. His business savvy is well-documented, from turning a $6.5 million stake in Liverpool FC into a $100 million asset to becoming a part-owner of Fenway Sports Group. That kind of track record makes him a magnet for serious investors. The catch? NBA rules prevent active players from holding equity in a team. So, for LeBron to chase this dream, one chapter has to close—his playing career.

It’s the exact playbook Michael Jordan used when he took over the Charlotte Hornets: bring in investors, secure league approval, and turn your legacy into ownership.

And now, with Jeanie Buss cashing out at the highest number ever seen in the NBA, the path she’s helped create could lead right to Vegas, and as LeBron once pointed out, “I’ve always said that my goal was to own a team, own an NBA team… it’ll be sooner than later.” This is so because her $10B exit didn’t just make headlines — it sent a message: NBA valuations are skyrocketing, and now’s the perfect time to cash in, or buy in.

Fans in the two most talked-about cities — Seattle and Las Vegas — should be feeling optimistic. The money makes sense, the timing feels right, and the league is listening. As Bontemps put it: “…if you’re looking forward to expansion in the coming years and you’re a fan, I would assume most particularly in Seattle and Las Vegas, I would feel pretty good about the idea that this is only going to add fuel to the fire of expansion coming to the NBA.” For Seattle, it’s a shot at redemption after losing the beloved SuperSonics. For Vegas, it’s a chance to cement itself as the new capital of American sports.

And according to Bontemps, Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed that expansion “is going to be on the agenda at next month’s Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas and that he all but confirmed it’s going to be recommended to committee, which is the next step in the process.”

With the math working, the owners motivated, and the momentum building, the question isn’t if the NBA will expand — it’s when and where. And while Seattle and Vegas are frontrunners, Silver’s vision may be much bigger.

Adam Silver’s global ambitions: A league without borders

While domestic expansion feels inevitable, Silver’s eyes are also scanning the globe. On The Dan Patrick Show, he said, “Over time, maybe there’s more we can do in Canada and Mexico City,” hinting that growth beyond the U.S. is not just possible — it’s desirable.

The NBA’s already taken steps. In Mexico City, the G League’s Capitanes have become one of the most successful teams in the developmental league, leading in attendance and merchandise sales. It’s been called a “low-risk audition” — and it’s working.

Meanwhile, in Canada, cities like Vancouver and Montreal continue to be seen as viable homes for a second NBA team. The Raptors have already built a devoted national fanbase. There’s room to grow. But Silver’s global outlook isn’t just about franchise locations — it’s about reshaping the league’s identity. He recently confirmed the NBA will introduce a USA vs. The World format for the All-Star Game. His reasoning? “I think we can play off that nationalism.”

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game

It’s a move that reflects reality. Seven straight MVPs have been international players. From Giannis to Jokic to Embiid, the league’s best are no longer just American. A global showdown at All-Star Weekend puts that talent front and center — in a way the East vs. West format no longer can.

And Silver isn’t stopping there. He’s floated the idea of a permanent NBA presence in Europe. He’s supported the growth of the Basketball Africa League. A full European division may be years away, but the fact that it’s even on the league’s radar says a lot.

Right now, owners are dreaming about $400 million windfalls. LeBron is inching closer to becoming an owner in Vegas. And fans in Seattle are waiting to exhale. But Adam Silver? He’s playing a much longer game. For him, expansion isn’t just about adding two more teams. It’s about transforming the NBA into something even bigger — not just a league that spans the country, but one that spans the world.

