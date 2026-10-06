NBA Player Chokes Opponent, Joel Embiid’s Backup’s Sad Injury, and More From NBA Preseason

Just a few hours before the preseason games, several tweets were published regarding which players would not play. These updates may have broken the fans’ hearts, but they also announced that the NBA preseason had finally arrived!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It goes without saying that a lot has already happened in the preseason. Whether it was the controversial moment between John Collins and Dillon Brooks during the Suns-Pistons game or Luka Doncic limping in the Lakers’ preseason opener, there was plenty to talk about. Let’s get into that discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tense on-court moment between John Collins and Dillon Brooks

No one expected this. But less than five minutes into the preseason opener between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena, a rather unsettling incident took place. The situation escalated during a fight for position in the paint. But first, let’s look at what led to the incident.

Dillon Brooks’ physical style was on display early as he bumped into new Pistons forward John Collins and hit or swiped near his mouth while Collins was pulling down an offensive rebound.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Brooks was called for the foul, a frustrated Collins retaliated by grabbing Brooks around the neck and throat area, choking him, and shoving the ball into his face. Meanwhile, teammates, coaches, and game officials quickly stepped in to separate the two before things escalated further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a video review, officials assessed a Flagrant 1 foul to John Collins for unnecessary contact to the neck, while Dillon Brooks was handed a technical foul for unsportsmanlike contact. Neither of them was ejected.

But after the game, Collins said, “I wasn’t necessarily trying to set that tone, but I’m glad I did. Just sometimes you have to play basketball and get physical. I’m going to go out there and compete every night.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the Pistons won 109-107.

Joel Embiid’s backup suffered a serious injury

Joel Embiid is regaining his fitness. Until then, the 76ers’ newly acquired primary backup center, Ariel Hukporti, was to handle things. Unfortunately, things don’t look good for him either.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went down with an apparent injury during his debut against the New York Knicks and was unable to walk off under his own power. Here’s what happened:

ADVERTISEMENT

The 76ers faced an early setback as Hukporti was forced out after injuring his right leg. With 7:06 left in the first quarter, the player went down on the defensive end without any contact, then immediately reached for his lower right leg. The injury sadly ended his night, with Hukporti needing assistance to leave the court during the timeout that followed.

Then, there was coach Nick Nurse, who provided the next step in Hukporti’s evaluation. He revealed the big man will undergo imaging on his right Achilles on Tuesday.

“I just saw him for a little bit during the game,” Nurse mentioned postgame. “Gave him a big hug. He’s been a joy to coach in the short time he’s been here. Really a good dude. So, we’ll just hope for the best.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They will really have to hope for the best. After all, Hukporti’s injury could leave Philadelphia with a serious roster dilemma. The team currently has no scope to add another player at the position, considering they are hard capped at the first apron.

Luka Doncic broke Domantas Sabonis’ ankles and limped later

During the Lakers’ 127-103 preseason win over the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center, Luka Dončić delivered a flash of brilliance that was briefly followed by an injury scare.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early in the first quarter, Dončić isolated Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis at the top of the key. After a quick change of direction and step-back crossover, Sabonis lost his footing and was left off-balance, allowing Dončić to create separation for his signature step-back jumper.

However, midway through the second quarter, the six-time All-Star took a hard hit to his right quad and leg area while making a play. He was seen hobbling and visibly limping on the floor, leading to concerns about a possible ankle or lower-leg injury.

Thankfully, the scare turned out to be minor. Dončić stayed on the floor to close out the half, posting 21 points, three assists, and two steals in just 16 minutes of action. With Los Angeles holding a commanding 73-47 lead at halftime, the coaching staff opted to sit him for the entire second half as a precaution. Postgame reports confirmed that he had suffered only a minor quad contusion.

The performance was perhaps a sign of how much Dončić had been looking forward to returning. Before the Lakers’ preseason game yesterday, the player said, “I missed it a lot. Basketball is one of the best things in my life, and I missed it a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And he surely played like it.

Bronny James receives praise

Bronny James earned huge praise from a three-time NBA champion. Who was it?

Well, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Kings, Bronny James showcased strong defensive skills, including key contests, blocks, and on-ball perimeter defense that impressed analysts. And speaking on live television, NBA veteran Danny Green commended Bronny’s effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that defense is the primary way a rookie, especially a late second-round pick, can “earn their minutes” on an NBA floor.

This could mark a significant shift in the narrative, as much of the public discourse surrounding Bronny early on focused on nepotism or his offensive struggles during the Summer League. Green highlighted that by embracing a high-effort, defense-first role, Bronny is showing signs of earning a consistent spot in the Lakers’ rotation.