NBA Playoff Power Rankings 2026: OKC Dominates, Lakers Build Underdog Case

Sixteen teams. One trophy. And already, the 2026 NBA Playoffs feel like a bracket full of traps.

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The field is nearly set, with just the final play-in spots left to be decided. From true contenders to teams barely holding on, the gap between tiers has never felt wider.

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So let’s separate the contenders from the chaos. Here’s how every playoff team stacks up heading into the postseason.

Meh: teams that hover in the play-in spot and are talented enough to win some series games but too inconsistent to trust to go through.

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The Centralis: middle-class teams that are capable of pulling weight in the playoffs but lack the sustained edge.

Almost There: these are teams with the talent to win their respective series but a run to the Conference Finals or Finals is unlikely.

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Contenders: clear championship favorites and franchises that have all it takes to win it.

What to expect from this ranking:

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18 NBA teams grouped in tiers according to their postseason status and projections.

Rankings are considered based on team performance and unbiased opinion.

The chances of each team are weighed over others.

Real takeaways on how each team will fare in the postseason

NBA power rankings: 2026 playoffs

Tier 4: Meh

18. Orlando Magic

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The Orlando Magic had the chance to enter the playoffs as the No. 7 seed but fell to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. The 97-109 was just the Magic in a nutshell and it inspired little hope for Friday’s play-in rematch against the Charlotte Hornets for the East’s No. 8 seed and a date with the top-seeded Detroit Pistons.

Orlando shot just 41% from the field and struggled to create easy looks even with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Coach Jamahl Mosley’s squad has built its identity on length and versatility but it just doesn’t have enough to go further. Desmond Bane’s 34 points were their only highlight from the play-in game.

Two Takeaways

The Magic’s 3-point woes are their biggest flaw; they finished the regular season shooting just 30.4% from deep, ranking ahead of only the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors among all play-in/playoff teams. Against the Sixers, they went 7-for-27 from beyond the arc.

Defensively, though, Orlando is decent; they posted one of the best defensive ratings in the run-in, holding opponents under 110 points in three of their last five games. But without consistent outside shooting, teams can simply sag off and dare them to beat the clock.

17. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry refused to fade quietly even as an unfavorable No. 10 seed. They claimed a 126-121 road win over the Clippers to stay alive, with Stephen Curry dropping 35 points and seven threes.

They will now face the Phoenix Suns for a chance to set a date in the first round with the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors belong in the Meh tier because their roster around Curry is simply too thin and too old to sustain a deep run, but they have shown that they shouldn’t be counted out in a single-elimination game with Curry in the lineup.

Two Takeaways

This has been a rather disappointing season for Golden State. They are the only team in the play-in/playoff bracket with a losing record and have it all to do to make it to the playoffs. However, they will take their current position considering how they had been without Curry and Jimmy Butler for almost half of the season. Curry made a late return and showed what they have missed, while Butler has been ruled out of the entire season since January.

The Warriors turned it late against the Clippers and that may be the key for them in their final play-in game. Curry scored 27 of his 35 points in the second half and they outscored the Clippers by 11 points in the fourth quarter to win. They finished on a 16-6 run and the Clippers main offensive threat Kawhi Leonard didn’t score in the final quarter until the last 16 seconds.

16. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are the surprise package of the play-in. They went away to Phoenix and came back with the No. 7 seed clinched with a 114-110 victory. Deni Avdija scored 41 points as they earned a first-round series against the No. 2 San Antonio Spurs. This will be their first playoff series since 2021 and this feels like a genuine step forward under their young core. However, they will be heading into the tie against the Spurs as massive underdogs.

Two Takeaways

Portland ranks in the top three in rebounds this season in the West and they outrebounded Phoenix 42-38. That physicality will be their best weapon against San Antonio’s frontcourt, but it won’t matter if they can’t match the Spurs’ pace.

The Blazers trailed by 11 points against the Suns in the fourth quarter but managed to claw their way back as they went on a clutch 17-5 closing run.

15. Phoenix Suns

The Suns held on to the No. 7 seed for most of the regular season but fell short in the seeding game against the Blazers. They held home court advantage but blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead. They now host the Warriors on Friday for one last shot at the No. 8. The Suns were streaky all year, strong stretches of offense undone by defensive lapses and injury issues. That gut-punch home loss will ultimately end their season if they can’t beat Golden State.

Two Takeaways

Phoenix struggles on the glass. They were outrebounded by the Blazers and in the final 15 games of the regular season, they ranked in the bottom two in defensive rebounds and bottom three in defensive rebound percentage of teams currently in the play-in/playoffs.

Offensively they aren’t so great being dependent on Devin Booker for scoring bursts. Their offensive rating of 114.2 is only above Golden State and Portland for the current postseason teams.

Tier 3: The Centralis

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers punched their ticket to the East’s No. 7 seed with that victory over Orlando. Tyrese Maxey exploded for 31 points and V.J. Edgecombe added 19 and 11 rebounds as they fared well without Joel Embiid. The center underwent emergency surgery last week and no timeline has been set for his return.

They open their first-round series against No. 2 Boston Celtics which is a tough draw on paper, but one that feels winnable given Philly’s guard play and defensive versatility. With Maxey, Edgecombe, and Paul George, they can at least push a favorite to the brink.

Two Takeaways

Maxey’s scoring explosion will be key in the playoffs without Embiid. Defensively, Boston will provide a much more formidable opponent than Orlando, however, they can cause problems for the Celtics especially when the series heads back to Philadelphia.

Defensively they held the Magic to 41% shooting and forced 14 turnovers. If they replicate that intensity against Boston’s stars, the series could go longer than most expect.

13. Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets still have their playoff fate in their hands. But they did well the first time around after a 127-126 overtime win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday with LaMelo Ball hitting the game-winning layup. They will now face the Magic to get the East’s No. 8 seed and a first-round date with the Pistons if they advance.

Charlotte turned a shaky start to the season into a playoff push, they were one of the best teams in the Conference post-All-Star. They will not be favorites if they face Detroit but a strong core of Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and rookie sensation Kon Knueppel will cause problems.

Two Takeaways

Charlotte led all Eastern conference play-in/playoff teams in 3-point percentage for the season thanks in large part to Knueppel who led the league in that category and Ball who came second. They are the first duo to accomplish that since Curry and Klay Thompson’s prime era for Golden State. That shooting gravity will be crucial against Detroit’s length.

The Hornets rank in the top two in rebounding among play-in/playoff teams in the East. This has been largely down to how they deploy Moussa Diabate who is one of the tallest players in their roster. That will be crucial if they come up against a Pistons side that can tussle it out in the paint.

12. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks secured the East’s No. 6 seed and will face the No. 3 New York Knicks in the first round. They have been one of the more impressive teams post-All-Star losing just six games since then. Led by Jalen Johnson who is having a career-high year, the young core has earned them a playoff spot.

The Hawks are the most balanced of this tier and have the star power to make the Knicks sweat. They have already beaten top Eastern teams like Detroit, Boston, and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the last three weeks, although they fell to New York in that period in a tough 108-105 loss at MSG.

Two Takeaways

Just like Charlotte, Atlanta can let it fly from range, they ranked in the top three among East playoff/play-in teams in 3-point percentage. That efficiency will test New York’s perimeter defense, although the Knicks are one of the teams above them in the 3-point category.

Their defensive rating improved to a top 10 rank in the league during the final stretch, but they still allowed too many points in transition.

Tier 2: Almost There

11. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a date with the Denver Nuggets again in a series that doesn’t feel strange of late. This will be their third playoff meeting in the last four years and going by previous encounters, it will be a tough clash.

After some uncertainties, Coach Chris Finch confirmed Anthony Edwards was fully cleared for the first round matchup against the Denver Nuggets, whom Edwards considers his true rivals. He had rested the final regular-season game after dealing with right knee inflammation earlier in the month.

Two Takeaways

Edwards’ availability is key for the Timberwolves if they are to replicate the story of the last couple of seasons by reaching the Conference Finals at least. However, their defensive DNA will be their secret weapon against a high-scoring Denver side. In the final 15 games of the regular season, they rank in the top five in defensive rating even without Edwards for some games.

The defense might be solid but Minnesota’s offense has taken a major fall in the run-in. Among playoff/play-in teams, they only top the Warriors in offensive rating in the final 15 games of the regular season.

10. Los Angeles Lakers

A few weeks ago, the Lakers looked like legitimate contenders, riding on a 15-2 run. Then in a loss against the Thunder early this month, Luka Doncic suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain and Austin Reaves went down with a grade-2 left oblique strain. Both are expected to miss the whole or the bulk of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets. What once looked like a contender now feels like a survival test.

LeBron James has been managing left foot issues and was questionable in the last regular-season game, while the supporting cast scrambled just to field nine healthy bodies. They still managed to lock in the No. 4 seed and earn home court advantage. However, the Lakers are the most fragile team in this tier right now. The injury bug hit at the worst possible time.

Two Takeaways

The timing of the Doncic-Reaves injuries is brutal. Those two accounted for roughly 31 percent of the Lakers’ touches all season. Without them, Los Angeles drops to a bottom-tier offensive efficiency among playoff teams in limited minutes without the duo. James will have to shoulder even more at 41, and while he’s done it before, the supporting cast simply doesn’t have the creation juice to keep pace in a seven-game grind.

Defensively, after a shaky first part of the season, the Lakers improved respectably especially during that March run. But their rebounding and transition defense slipped noticeably in the few games without Doncic. Houston is one of the best rebounding teams in the league and will hurt the Lakers there.

9. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are in the postseason, four years after their last playoff exit. They made the No. 5 seed in the East and locked in a first-round date with the No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Scottie Barnes has been the heartbeat, playing with an edge not seen from most young cores. They avoided the Knicks and now get a Cavaliers team that can be shaky at times in the postseason.

Two Takeaways

Since the All-Star break, Toronto ranks in the top 10 in defensive rating.

Offensively they’re not too sound posting an average offensive rating. However, they can still prove relentless in offense with Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett in full flow.

8. Houston Rockets

The Rockets missed out on home-court advantage for their first round against the Lakers. But without Doncic and Reaves, they will be slight favorites to go through. That wouldn’t have been the case weeks back when they suffered two losses in back-to-back games against the Lakers.

Kevin Durant, despite some off-court controversies has been everything they hoped for in the trade, he is their main offensive threat, veteran presence, and gives the Rockets a chance to make it past the first round this year.

Two Takeaways

The Rockets have been elite in the paint and in transition lately, ranking top-three in effective field-goal percentage on shots at the rim among West playoff teams. Durant’s mid-range game pairs perfectly with that youth movement, and in their final week they blew out inferior opponents by double digits twice.

Houston has the best rebound percentage in the league this season and its defense has been among the best. Without Doncic and Reaves, the Lakers will have to leave all the major offensive work to 41-year-old James which can be a mismatch as the series progresses.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are entering a different postseason since last year’s early exit. With James Harden now in the mix and Donovan Mitchell locked in, Cleveland heads into a first-round series against the surging Raptors as the favorite on paper.

The Cavs have the talent, and closed the season on a strong note, winning 11 of their last 14 games even though the majority involved teams below .500. They are a solid core and Harden’s experience will give them what they had lacked in previous postseasons. This stage has exposed them before and fans won’t be buying Cleveland’s chances to go deep until they prove they can close out a series against a hungry, physical opponent like Toronto.

Two Takeaways

Cleveland’s offense is still one of the best in the league and they are in the top three in offensive rating in the East. With Mitchell and Harden clicking, they can outscore any opponent. But their defensive rating slipped outside the top eight among East playoff teams in the final 10 games.

The Cavs have the experience edge, but experience without execution will have them seething at another playoff upset this year.

6. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons dominated the East, finishing as one of three teams to win 60 games, and claimed the No. 1 seed. Cade Cunningham and the support cast turned the franchise around in record time. They will await the Play-In winner as the 8-seed opponent, but whoever it is the Pistons will be the favorite.

They faced a scare when Cunningham went out with a collapsed lung last month and missed 11 games. But he returned for the final few games as they hoped his MVP-caliber season wasn’t halted by that.

Two Takeaways

Detroit still maintained a top-three league’s best net rating in the closing weeks even without Cunningham for almost a dozen games. Jalen Duren stepped up and added a scoring touch to his already elite All-Star-level game.

The Pistons aren’t contenders because of their inexperience at this stage. Last year’s playoffs were their first in six years. Another glaring issue is their turnovers. They rank in the top five among playoff/play-in teams with a high turnover ratio.

5. New York Knicks

The Knicks secured the No. 3 seed and entered the playoffs on the back of five wins from their final six games which included a victory over the Celtics and the Hawks who they will face in the first round.

OG Anunoby’s ankle tweak in the final week against the Toronto Raptors was concerning at first but he returned to practice ahead of Game 1 showing it was not as serious as feared. Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony Towns who both missed the season finale are all available as well bringing much-needed experience against a fearless and young Atlanta side.

Two Takeaways

New York will key into experience, the kind that saw them make it to the Conference Finals last year. They still boast one of the best offensive ratings in the East and can see off any team on a given night. They will be the favorites to go through to the next round over the Hawks.

The Knicks have a low offensive rebound percentage and while teams like the Thunder, who also have a low offensive rebound percentage found ways to win, the Knicks often lose out when their offensive players don’t get into rhythm.

4. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets clinched the No. 3 seed in the West and will host the Timberwolves. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray peaking at the right time, Denver can be considered a contender as well.

They enter the postseason with the best form in the league, winning 12 of their last 12 including wins against the top two-seeded teams in the West. Denver is the most complete team in the tier when everything clicks.

Two Takeaways

Denver boasts the highest offensive rating in the league fueled by Jokic who can score, create, and rebound as well. In that final 12-game winning stretch, only once did they not score above 120 points.

The Nuggets will make Minnesota earn every win. However, Denver’s defense hasn’t been as good as its offense. Their defensive rating of 116.0 ranks at the bottom of all playoff/play-in teams.

Tier 1: Contenders

3. Boston Celtics

The Celtics closed out the regular season on a high note, leaning heavily on their depth as Jaylen Brown missed two of the final three regular-season games. In their final game against the Magic, Baylor Scheierman dropped a career-high 30 points with seven rebounds and assists, while Ron Harper Jr. and Luka Garza combined for 54 points off the bench as the reserves won 108-113.

That is the kind of depth that a championship-caliber team boasts. However, Boston won’t need to over-rely on their reserves as Brown this week told reporters that he is in the best of shape even better than last year. Tatum has also gotten full game sharpness having returned early March. They will take on the Sixers in the first round holding home court advantage.

Two Takeaways

Boston is the most recent Eastern Conference team to win a championship and the only East team since 2021. They are strong favorites to go through the conference this year and are also one of the favorites to win it.

Brown’s health update was big news this week. His MVP-caliber and career-high season is a major reason why Boston earned a top-two seed. The former Finals MVP will be vital if Boston is to win it again.

2. San Antonio Spurs

No one predicted that the Spurs would be in this position when the season started. They finished as one of three teams to eclipse 60 wins and soared behind MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs are the perfect sleeper contenders because unlike the Celtics and OKC, they haven’t tasted any form of postseason much less a ring in recent years. It means no one knows exactly what to expect from them.

The franchise was sweating over Wembanyama’s health after he suffered a rib contusion earlier in the month. Yet head coach Mitch Johnson confirmed this week that the French center is fully locked in and ready for his first playoff run.

Two Takeaways

The Spurs enter their first-round series against the Blazers in fine form. They wrapped the regular season with a tough loss to the Nuggets, but that was only their third loss in their last 22 games. The biggest eyebrow raiser however is that all three losses came against Denver who may be a likely opponent in the second round.

San Antonio had a strong close to the season, they finished with the best offensive rating in the league post-All-Star break and had one of the best defensive ratings in that span. They will be hard to close out in a series when they function like a well-oiled machine at both ends of the floor, thanks to Wembanyama.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are the No. 1 favorites and it’s not because they finished as the overall top seed in the league. They have been the most efficient and effective team throughout the season and it will take a massive upset for them not to make it through the West for a chance at consecutive Finals appearances.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and the core will be fresh and that’s the biggest story heading into the playoffs. They have six days between their last regular-season game and Game 1 of the first round. That’s their biggest game spacing since the All-Star weekend.

Two Takeaways

Defense has been key and will be key to the Thunder’s playoff run. They rank below the top 10 in offensive rating since the All-Star break but their defense has been the best, which is why they are difficult to beat.

The Thunder, just like the East’s No. 1 seed still awaits their opponent and will know after the conclusion of the No. 8 seed play-in game. Whichever team it may be, OKC will emerge as strong favorites to move to the next round. They had the best defensive rating this season and on many occasions forced their opponents to under 100 points.

Playoff Takeaway

OKC will be aiming to be the first team since the Warriors in 2018 to win back-to-back championships. This is the longest the league has gone without a repeat champion or a champion making it back to the Finals.

The East will see a different Conference champion this year after the Indiana Pacers didn’t make the postseason cut. The Pistons finished as the top seed for the first time in two decades however, the favorite in the East will be the Celtics, having all the experience and championship pedigree.

Upsets are on the cards with several franchises like the Hawks, Raptors, and the Timberwolves entering their series as underdogs but can come out on top of those ties.

Game 1 tips off this weekend, and from that point on, the tiers stop mattering. Matchups take over, adjustments define outcomes, and every weakness gets exposed.