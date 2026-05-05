Anthony Edwards’ Teammate Publicly Challenges Victor Wembanyama After Spurs-Timberwolves: “Ain’t Going to Stop”

Players in the league truly fear Victor Wembanyama. I’ve seen some elite rim finishers pass up a shot in the lane because a 7’4” shadow looms over them. In Game 1 against the Timberwolves, where the team continued to challenge Wemby, he recorded a playoff record 12 blocks. It would be a clear indication: Never enter the paint if Wembanyama is protecting it. But Terrence Shannon Jr. just wants one moment.

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The 25-year-old had his shot blocked a few times by the Spurs star (one was a goaltend). To Shannon Jr., who was recently called up to play major minutes due to the Timberwolves’ injury crisis, isn’t discouraged by a loud Wembanyama block. He’s embracing the challenge, and his only aim is to get the Spurs’ cornerstone back.

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“He gonna have to block it every time, I ain’t gonna stop going downhill, and I told him that when he said a little something after he blocked my second one. He gonna have to block it every time, man. I know he ain’t gonna block it every single time. I’m gonna dunk on him,” he said.

Imago Apr 2, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) dribbles in the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What really stands out here is Terrence Shannon Jr’s relentless thirst. He’s a 6’6” wing with great speed and a near 40-inch vertical. That’s a recipe for disaster against most big men who tend to be on the slower end. Victor Wembanyama manages to cover distance with his wingspan. But Shannon Jr still kept driving. The game rewarded him for his persistence, with 12 second-half points that were key to the Timberwolves’ Game 1 win over the Spurs.

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Wembanyama got his thrice. But not all shots can go in. With his number called and a chance to shine, Terrence Shannon Jr. is motivated to be relentless. If that means keeping putting pressure on the paint or on Wemby, he’s up for the task.

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Terrence Shannon Jr and Wolves’ depth help win Game 1

Anthony Edwards managed to return just nine days after hyperextending his knee. The fourth quarter belonged to the charismatic Timberwolves ace. But he was still forced to be on a minute restriction. The Timberwolves had to do it all over again as they did against the Denver Nuggets. The six-seed needed their depth.

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Those who proved themselves couldn’t feature tonight. Ayo Dosumnu was on the sidelines with an injury. Yet, the Timberwolves’ next-man-up mentality saw a collective effort poured into an important win on the road.

Minnesota had six different double-digit scorers. Shannon had 16 points, his third consecutive game with double-digit points. Veteran Mike Conley also stepped in when needed, scoring 12. But their call to victory was team defense. No matter the personnel on the floor, Minnesota competed on the defensive end and rendered the Spurs’ weapons to nothing.

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Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox shot a combined 10-31 from the field. Neither of them recorded a single three-pointer. The Spurs‘ 102 points were their lowest output since March 19. Similar to how they upset the Nuggets, the Timberwolves’ defense proved that even a team with multiple offensive threats can be subjugated with tenacity and grit. The offense came within the flow of the game. But the focus on getting stops was high.

With their depth and the talent they possess, the Timberwolves have taken on home-court advantage after Game 1. And they are hungry, having failed to get past the WCF for two years straight. If they have to play infectious defense like tonight for three more games, you can bet that they will do it.