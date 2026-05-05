Are James Harden, Cade Cunningham Playing Tonight? Pistons vs Cavs Injury Report, Odds, & Where to Watch (May 5)

After two grueling Game 7s, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons will resume their playoff journey against each other. Both teams are coming off imperious performances, but still lack consistency. Both their first-round series stretched longer than they should have. Likewise, there’s always concern about players’ recovery and possible hits they may have suffered through the course of those physical battles.

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Today, ahead of their Game 1 clash, we will analyse any injury concerns and other things you should know about the upcoming matchup.

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Is James Harden playing tonight? Latest injury report on the Cavaliers

James Harden joined the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline to fill a void. The team needed a battle-tested veteran to join Donovan Mitchell. The Beard has proven to fare well with his new team so far, including playing all seven games against the Toronto Raptors. He’s coming off an 18-point Game 7 performance, not even close to his best version.

Redemption is in order. And the former MVP of the NBA is fully healthy to take on the Detroit Pistons. In three games against the one seed, Harden averaged 21.7 points and 7 assists this season. When with the Clippers last season, he torched them with a vintage 50-point performance.

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Likewise, with a tough and gritty defense to crack, the Cavaliers will rely on James Harden to put together plays and get their offense going.

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Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Fortunately, Kenny Atkinson doesn’t have to worry about any major injuries on the roster. Some players have been dealing with lingering issues. Jarrett Allen has right knee tendonitis, while Sam Merrill also seems to have a finger injury. However, with their strong performances in Game 7, those aren’t injuries that will hamper their participation in Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons.

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Imago Apr 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) loses possession of the ball battling against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) and forward Scottie Barnes (4) during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Is Cade Cunningham playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Pistons

Cade Cunningham dealt with a severe injury during the final days of the regular season. Notably, he had a collapsed lung, which caused him to miss 12 games during the final stretch. However, he returned, and to his influential best at a high rate.

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It’s an understatement to say Cunningham led the Pistons past the Orlando Magic after falling behind 3-1. He was practically the backbone of their historic comeback. Over the three must-win games, 36.3 points, 6.7 assists and 5 rebounds on video game efficiency. In a series where the teams couldn’t seem to shoot the three, the Pistons’ cornerstone averaged nearly 4 makes in the last three games.

He hasn’t slowed down since recovering from a collapsed lung, nor has he suffered any new blows that may cause concern. He’s available for Game 1 and primed to maintain the Pistons’ playoff winning streak.

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Detroit Pistons injury report

Similar to the Cavaliers, the Pistons have a relatively clean bill of health. The player listed as questionable is Kevin Huerter. The former Kings forward missed the last three games of the first-round series due to a left abductor strain. While Huerter could help the Pistons get past their shooting woes, he isn’t a high usage player. JB Bickerstaff has other options, such as Tobias Harris, who has proven to be a solid veteran contributor in the first round against the Magic.

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Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Odds

With both teams being healthy, there’s not a lot that separates these two teams. Both have an elite superstar tandem surrounded by productive role stars. The market hence bends towards a nail-biting finish. The Pistons are only 3.5-point favorites at home, with their moneyline set at -155. On the other hand, the Cavaliers aren’t being disregarded to possibly win on the road, with their moneyline at +130.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: Where to watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Streaming: Peacock