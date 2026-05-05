Are LeBron James, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? Lakers vs Thunder Injury Report, Odds, & Where to Watch (May 5)

After shocking the Houston Rockets in six games, the ride only gets tougher for the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ll open their series against the defending champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, tonight. OKC cruised past the first round, sweeping the Phoenix Suns. They have the advantage of more rest and, from a team perspective, a better-fitting roster.

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But if these playoffs have proven anything, it is not to underestimate potential. The Magic somehow pushed the Pistons to 7, and the 76ers completed a 3-1 comeback over the Celtics. Even if one brick shifts, everything could change.

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Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight? Latest injury update on OKC

The Thunder’s talisman, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, has been nothing short of sensational during the playoffs. The MVP frontrunner was on the front foot in their sweep over the Suns. Over the four-game span, SGA averaged 33.8 points and 8 assists while shooting an ultra efficient 55% from the field.

Most importantly, last season’s MVP managed to go the entire series without picking up any major injury. The worst was a finger injury in his left hand, which he suffered in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. That didn’t result in him missing any game, nor did it see him miss many shots.

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Little needs to be said. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ready for the Lakers.

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Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

The Thunder do have a prominent absence heading into the series opener against the Lakers. Star forward Jalen Williams suffered a hamstring strain in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns. With a history of hamstring ailments this season, Williams wasn’t able to suit up for the Thunder’s final two games of the first round.

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He remains “week-to-week”, suggesting Williams could miss a significant chunk of the second-round series. Aside from him, the Thunder will also be without reserve center Thomas Sarber. He suffered a torn ACL, resulting in him missing the entire season.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Lakers

At 41, LeBron James is carrying the repercussions of injuries and wear-and-tear suffered throughout his 23-year career. Currently, he’s dealing with left foot soreness, which led to a few scares in the series against the Rockets. But despite dealing with injuries, he is yet to miss a single playoff game this season.

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The Akron Hammer doesn’t plan on changing that against the Thunder. The Lakers have listed the four-time MVP as available for Game 1. It’s a huge boost, considering James has managed to take on the responsibility of using his wit and experience to control games.

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LeBron James scored over 25 points in four of the six games against the Rockets. He’s coming off a 28/7/8 performance in the series-clinching Game 6. The King is prepared for what could prove to be the toughest test for his longevity yet.

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

The Lakers have one absence that causes the most pain. Luka Doncic, an MVP candidate before his injury against the Thunder in April, will miss Game 1 of the second-round series with a Grade 2 hamstring strain. There’s a high possibility of Doncic missing more games during this series. When asked about his progress, head coach JJ Redick said he had “no update,” according to Dave McMenamin.

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Doncic is back on the court, which is a positive sign for the Lakers. However, he was only seen doing some light shooting drills without any contact. Shams Charania revealed the Lakers are still looking at his injury on a week-to-week basis.

Lakers vs Thunder Game 1: Odds

The market is strongly leaning towards the defending champions remaining undefeated in these playoffs. For Game 1, their moneyline is set at -1053. There’s no beating around the bush for this one. The oddsmakers expect OKC to dominate the Lakers in Game 1. The Purple and Gold are listed as heavy underdogs, as the Thunder gave a spread of -15.5.

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Lakers vs Thunder Game 1: Where to watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock