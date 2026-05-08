“Bigger Flopper Than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander”: Austin Reaves Under Fire After Drawing Flagrant on Thunder Star

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fell in foul trouble during Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers. You read that right. The Thunder’s MVP frontrunner, often blamed for his way of drawing fouls, picked up three in the first half. The break didn’t help SGA. Right as the second half began, the reigning Finals MVP was locked in a dangerous play with Austin Reaves.

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It was a simple possession, Reaves taking the assignment to guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Lakers guard offered no space, placing both his arms near SGA’s ribcage. It wasn’t a position where either could really draw a foul, but if you were to still guess, Reaves looked in a compromising position.

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But that changed after a few seconds. The Thunder cornerstone, desperate to make an impact, called for the ball. But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trapped Reaves’ right arm under his armpit. Just as he went to collect the pass, he appeared to hook it into his body even more. AR15 turned the other way, as his right elbow turned inwards.

The result was Austin Reaves hitting the deck in a lot of pain. The referees called an offensive foul against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He had the same look that some defenders have while trying to guard him: utter shock. However, that feeling was going to get more intense. The referees went to the monitor to check whether the foul met the criteria for a flagrant.

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After a brief look at the review, they decided it would, sending Austin Reaves to the free-throw line. Many fans felt it was justice for some of the phantom calls SGA has received regularly this season. However, those wanting to protect the integrity of the game are against the Lakers’ co-star.

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Austin Reaves called out for flopping

“Reaves giving Shai a hug from behind like the couple at the Coldplay concert and it’s a flagrant on Shai?” a fan mentioned. The initial contact did come from Reaves. The Lakers star placed his hands on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That forced SGA to make some contact to try to get out of Reaves’ clutches. That motion caused a scary moment for Reaves.

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However, some fans think AR15 wasn’t even hurt, but pretending to have ended up on the wrong end of the sequence. “Austin is becoming a bigger flopper than SGA,” a fan wrote about the Lakers star. The response was prompted by what happened in the aftermath of the incident.

Alex Caruso was called for a technical foul for arguing. The Thunder tried to challenge the call against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but were unsuccessful. The Lakers had two free throws and possession. Guess who took those shots? “And then shoots 3 free throws like he never in pain… good acting good acting,” a fan wrote about Austin Reaves.

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Reaves didn’t just shoot the subsequent free throws. He also knocked down a few triples to keep the game within the Lakers’ grasp. The Lakers guard finished the game with 31 points. “Fortunately, Reaves was able to continue despite the separated shoulder and torn labrum. Guts,” a fan sarcastically wrote.

But don’t get it mistaken. While many agreed Austin Reaves committed the foul, some were glad to see something get called against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “Getting a taste of his own medicine, I see lol,” a fan mentioned. But the underlying sentiment seems unchanged. Most feel Austin Reaves was responsible and should have been called for the foul.

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Do you agree?