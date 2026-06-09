Cameras Catch Donald Trump Seemingly Dozing Off at NBA Finals After Loud MSG Reception

Donald Trump arrived at Madison Square Garden for what should have been one of the most electric nights in New York basketball history. The Knicks were hosting an NBA Finals game at home for the first time in decades. Yet, in the middle of the noise, tension and spectacle, it was Trump’s eyes that stole attention.

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A video posted by Underdog from inside the arena appeared to show the US President struggling to stay awake during Game 3. Cameras caught Trump seated alongside Knicks owner James Dolan in a glass-enclosed suite, his eyes closed for several moments as the action unfolded below.

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The contrast was impossible to miss. While thousands of fans roared through every Knicks run and vented their displeasure when Trump appeared on the big screen, the soon-to-be 79-year-old seemed detached from the chaos surrounding him. Even with MSG at full volume, the noise appeared unable to break through as he barely stirred toward the end of the clip.

There are several possible explanations. As the POTUS, Trump maintains a demanding schedule, and the 8:30 p.m. tip-off may not have aligned with his routine. The game itself was hardly a quick affair, with lengthy reviews and frequent stoppages stretching the game deep into the night.

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If Trump appeared low on energy as the game wore on, he certainly wasn’t short on refreshments. By the time Game 3 neared its conclusion shortly before midnight, the president had already enjoyed a steady stream of game-night snacks from his suite.

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According to CNN’s Piper Blackburn, Trump was helping himself to French fries while chatting with those around him. Earlier in the evening, he was spotted eating fries from a container as he watched the action.

The menu didn’t stop there. Trump was later seen enjoying a slice of pizza and, at one point, taking a sip from what appeared to be a bottle of Diet Coke. It’s noteworthy that MSG’s concession stands exclusively serve Pepsi products, making it likely that the drink was specially brought into the arena for the president during the game, per Blackburn.

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Plus, the isolated seating must have played a role as well. The last time Donald Trump attended a Knicks game over a decade ago, he was seated courtside. That’s where a row of high-profile celebrities becomes part of the Knicks’ army.

Being close to the action and with familiar people creates an interactive experience. It’s hardly possible to fall asleep if you can watch and maybe even speak to Victor Wembanyama or Jalen Brunson from a few feet away.

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Despite his failure to stay engaged with the game from start to finish, Trump appreciated the display put on by both teams.

“The game was fantastic. Well played by both teams. We all had a lot of fun, and it was great to watch. Very talented players,” he said about Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

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Donald Trump needed some rest, but he kept his promise. He showed up for the New York Knicks, creating an enormity for Game 3 that ended in a shocking loss for the home crowd.

Stephen A. Smith’s Donald Trump warning comes true

Stephen A. Smith feared this would happen. When he heard the news that the president would attend the NBA Finals, his gut said it was wrong. It hit almost like a bad omen. The Knicks hadn’t lost 13 games and had captured both games on the road to open with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

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The series moving to the Garden felt like the crowning moment coming towards them. But Smith felt Trump’s appearance could undermine the energy building in the city.

“It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden. If it were Barack Obama coming to the Garden, I would say, ‘Stay home. Stay at the White House’,” Smith said on his Sirius XM radio show.

The ESPN analyst knew Donald Trump would steal attention that would otherwise be directed towards the New York Knicks.

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The boos that rang around the arena on his welcome were the first sign. As the game progressed, it seemed like the crowd was caught in two minds. They had too much to focus on, and basketball slipped down the pecking order periodically.

That’s where the San Antonio Spurs mounted the pressure.

After his costly mistake in Game 2, Victor Wembanyama delivered the perfect response. The Spurs superstar seized control of Game 3 with 32 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks, producing his most complete performance of the series on the biggest stage. For the first time in this matchup, he decisively won his battle with Karl-Anthony Towns, limiting the Knicks’ big man to just 10 points and 8 rebounds.

Madison Square Garden still had its moments. JB and OG Anunoby buried timely three-pointers that sent the crowd into mania and briefly hinted at another Knicks comeback.

But every surge was met with a composed Spurs answer.

The final blow came from De’Aaron Fox, whose smooth mid-range jumper killed any lingering hope.

The series now stands at 2-1, and San Antonio has issued a reminder to the rest of the basketball world: this team is far from overwhelmed by the moment.

For the Knicks, Game 4 suddenly carries far greater significance. Another home victory would restore control and put them within touching distance of the title.

Do you think Donald Trump’s appearance stood against the Knicks? Let us know your views in the comments below.