Cameras Spot Victor Wembanyama’s Father Reacting to Spurs Star’s Highlight Reel Block vs Blazers

Victor Wembanyama sealed his first playoff series win in front of 19,063 fans in the Frost Bank Center. The 114-95 win San Antonio Spurs was also special for Wemby since his father, Felix Wembanyama was in attendance. He saw his son miss Game 3 because of the concussion rule, but since his return he has thwarted 13 blocks. And tonight in Game 5, Felix might have found his favorite so far.

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The Portland Trail Blazers were down 15 in the final frame and only had 3:30 left to make a dent. Deni Avdija found a opening with a spin move and hit a floater. And when that ball left his hand, Victor Wembanyama was just to the left of the paint, facing the rim. Then out of nowhere, the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year rejected the attempt,blocking Avdija’s attempt over the top of the backboard, 13 feet off the ground. That ball went over the backboard and straight into the stands.

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“SPIKED!” ESPN announcer Dave Pasch yelled. “Into the 15th row.” The broadcaster captured his father’s subtle expression, which was the look of approval on his face. “Even his dad says ‘Wow,’” Pasch concluded. Even Doris Burke stated, “He might be the all-time tough grader if this doesn’t get a reaction.” Interestingly, this was related as some plays before Wemby’s father had a blank expression over his son’s previous basket. But blocks is where the family enjoy because a younger Wemby was once told he would never be a good defender.

Even at the age of fourteen, Victor Wembanyama was one of the early NBA prospects. But he lacked quality. In his first year in the academy in France, he had the reputation of someone who did not play defense. “One day, the opponent coach said: ‘Oh yeah, he’s a NBA prospect, but he can’t play defense. So attack him.’ So I took that personally… And the rest is history.” It truly is history making as this year he became the only unanimous DPOY in the NBA’s history. He has been making history before.

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Earlier this season, the Frenchman had recorded a block in his 100th straight game, joining only Dikembe Mutombo (116) and Patrick Ewing (145) as the only players to reach that milestone since blocks were first officially recorded in the 1973–74 season. His streak ended at 101 games, as the Thunder largely avoided challenging him at the rim. While that streak may be over, Victor Wembanyama is truly on course for his first play-off series. He finished Round 1 against the Trail Blazers with 21 points, 8.8 rebounds and four blocks per game, and that too he missed major time in Game 2 and was absent in Game 3.

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For Victor Wembanyama family played an important role

Both parents were professional athletes who had a huge role in his early development. Felix, a standout track and field athlete specialized in the high jump. Meanwhile, his mother, Elodie de Fautereau, was also a professional basketball player and she competed for the French national team and has been a youth basketball coach in France since her retirement. Even Victor’s grandparents also played basketball. “I mean, I had the choice, and I still have the choice to play or not play basketball, but basketball has always been around,” Wembanyama previously said. “I can’t avoid it in my family.”

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Unfortunately, he had to play the game, when one member of his family passed away. He played in the NBA Cup final with a heavy heart, as hours ago Victor Wembanyama learned that his grandmother passed away. The 22-year-old still played and scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots and even faced two questions from media, before excusing himself.

He may have lost the NBA Cup final, but now his run for the championship just got real. After thumping Portland 4-1, matchup with 3x MVP Nikola Jokic or French teammate/NBA DPOY Rival Gobert for round-2 awaits. How both series would demand something totally different. Against the Joker, Wemby’s defense will have to be more active and stop him from creating for his teammates as well. If Wolves progress, then against Gobert, Victor will have to take the onus of leading the team in scoring against the 4x DPOY.