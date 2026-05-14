Charles Barkley Shows Jalen Duren No Mercy Amid Reports of Pistons Star Losing $50M Over Embarrassing Playoff Display

The Pistons’ playoff journey is hanging by a thread. They suffered a stunning Game 5 loss to the Cavaliers at home. Cade Cunningham tried to will the team, scoring 39 to go with nine assists. He’s been exceptional throughout the postseason. Yet, this is now the second time in as many series that the Pistons will battle elimination. That’s largely because Cunningham’s co-star is going through a rough stretch.

Jalen Duren turned into a terrifying double-double threat in the regular season. The Pistons All-Star finished the regular season with consecutive 20+ point performances. In the playoffs, he is yet to breach 15, first struggling against Orlando before being weighed down by the Cavaliers.

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But struggles are a part of the journey. Charles Barkley hinted that Duren’s dependence on Cunningham has affected his scoring numbers. He still couldn’t wrap his head around the Pistons center failing to secure rebounds. Duren grabbed 2 in Game 4. That’s where Barkley drew a firm line.

“But his rebounding, listen, he should never have 2 rebounds ever. That’s two more than a dead person, come man, man. You can never have 2 rebounds. But he’s a young kid. H’s going to get in the gym, work on a 10-15 foot jumper or something like that. But he’s too good a player. He’s an All-Star,” the Hall of Famer said on Inside the NBA.

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Jalen Duren’s struggles aren’t from the inability to handle physicality. The Pistons’ ruthless center did that for fun in the regular season. But his confidence appears to have taken a hit. In a pivotal Game 5 at home, Duren had some highlights. He executed a flawless spin move to get a dunk against Evan Mobley. But his impact at the end of the day was reflected in just 9 points and 5 rebounds.

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JB Bickerstaff spoke about backing his players when they are low on confidence. But after giving Duren countless chances, the Pistons head coach chose to use Paul Reed during the fourth quarter and overtime. Duren’s replacement hadn’t played a single minute in the first three quarters of Game 5.

The Pistons center is long overdue to make a statement in the playoffs. This year, the expectation was set since Duren improved massively. The Pistons wouldn’t be a one seed without the 22-year-old’s breakout 2025-26 campaign. However, if things continue to flow the way they are, Jalen Duren might cost himself a lot of money.

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Jalen Duren’s max contract is in jeopardy

Until before Game 5, maybe the Detroit Pistons were patient with Jalen Duren. In his contract year, the 6’10” bruising center became an All-Star for the first time in his career. At 22, Duren understood how to maneuver his 250lbs frame and be dominant in the regular season. The Pistons star scored 20 or more in nearly half of the games. Detroit thought they finally had a consistent star besides Cade Cunningham.

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There was just one test Jalen Duren needed to pass, which was the postseason. He didn’t fare well against the Knicks last year, but hadn’t experienced a leap. This year, there were no excuses. Duren had to show up, with a potential extension in excess of $250 million, depending on how he can handle pressure when every possession counts.

Sadly, it’s been a flop thus far. Almost as if Jalen Duren has forgotten he’s a 6’10” center who dominated the regular season. He’s not being physical and has failed to impose himself on the glass. According to Brett Seigel, his drastic decline during the postseason is likely to result in a significant cut in his extension.

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“Jalen Duren has lost a lot of money from these playoffs. Before the postseason, expectations around the league were that Duren would see upwards of $200M due to his All-NBA-like season. It’s possible he’s lost over $50M from these playoffs alone,” the insider wrote on X.

From a team perspective, the Pistons don’t see Duren as a proven prospect. Cunningham took the responsibility of elevating the franchise from its depths and has landed them as the top seed. He’s also bolstered his output from the regular season in the playoffs. That’s the NBA’s benchmark for earning a max contract. In Duren’s case, he’s yet to get past his playoff demons.

These performances might also deter voters from selecting him in the All-NBA teams, despite Jalen Duren having a competitive case. Hence, it’s likely that Detroit won’t breach the $50 million per year threshold on the 22-year-old. As a restricted free agent, the Pistons still retain the power to control Duren’s future. They can match any offers. Hence, the Pistons don’t have to present a max from their side.

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However, they sure would want to. As the one seed in the East, the Pistons look like a powerhouse when Duren is at his best. Finding another talent like him, particularly with so much room to grow, is as hard as recovering from their once dire state. Duren still has time, potentially a do-or-die Game 6 to prove he’s not just made for the regular season.

Do you think he will answer the bell? Let us know your views in the comments below.