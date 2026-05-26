Cavs HC Signals Roster Shakeup as Donovan Mitchell, James Harden Address Their Futures After Sweep to Knicks

Kenny Atkinson signaled a roster shakeup is coming after the Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. “If we take care of business in those game sixes, I think that’s the one regret,” a dejected Atkinson said. The defeat stings even more given Cleveland’s shrinking championship window — Mitchell turns 30 this season, and every year under the second apron tax compounds the cost of standing pat.

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“We obviously have to make decisions. It’s probably not going to be the same roster,” Atkinson said about the Cavaliers.

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The stakes could not be higher. The Cavaliers were the only team over the second apron. Being there for consecutive years comes with a steep price. The Cavs would face trade restrictions and even have their first-round pick from seven years frozen. In short, any upgrades without moving a major player would be minimal at best. That reality puts veterans like Jarrett Allen and role players acquired at the deadline squarely on the trade block, with the front office likely forced to prioritize spacing and shooting over size.

Fatigue did play a huge role in the ECF. The Cavaliers, at times, lost their legs from under them. In Game 4, with survival on the line, even getting down the other end seemed to be a task. However, they aren’t the first team to face such circumstances. What also went wrong is their performance. The Cavaliers averaged 20 assists and 17 turnovers, with many of those coming from James Harden. The Beard recorded five turnovers today. Furthermore, the double-big combination of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley compromises on spacing.

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Imago Apr 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) wait along side head coach Kenny Atkinson to enter the game during the first half against the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Despite the decorated scorers on their roster, Cleveland shot just 28.9% from beyond the arc while averaging under 100 points. That three-point rate ranked among the worst of any playoff team this postseason — a glaring structural flaw that a roster rebuild must address. Under normal circumstances, the Cavs could still be a second-round team for one more season. But it only makes sense if they can make it count. The Knicks actually serve as proof of money well spent. They have the second-highest payroll and have become the first team to reach the NBA Finals this season.

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With the current construction of the Cavaliers, they don’t appear suitable to compete for a championship. Kenny Atkinson does think time could help.

“I think the group we put together, I wouldn’t change it for anything, right? Considering the parameters of what we have. So, yeah, I think I’d love to get a full training camp. Love to get more reps with this group. We’re, you know, like I said, doing things on the fly a little bit. But, yeah, love the group,” Atkinson added. But time and business don’t work on emotions.

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Moves are likely coming, with most players on the chopping block. However, Cleveland may be glad that their embarrassing display hasn’t pushed the leaders away.

Donovan Mitchell, James Harden want to keep growing

Donovan Mitchell wants to be the Cavaliers’ leader. The sensational scorer could be seen imploring his teammates, asking for effort during timeouts regularly. Spida feels the pain of upsetting the city, especially when they fought to get this close. He’s eligible to sign an extension in 2027, sparking questions on how long Mitchell can handle such upsets. It was his first trip to a conference finals, so in some way, there was progress. But with Mitchell approaching 30 and entering the final stretch of his prime, the clock on Cleveland’s contention window is ticking and another rebuilding cycle may not fit his timeline.

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Rather than demand a trade or force the front office’s hand, however, Donovan Mitchell is committed to seeing his promise to Cleveland through.

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“I love it here. I don’t know how else to say it, but I love it here. We have unfinished business. This city deserves a ring and we’re just gonna keep going,” he said during the press conference.

James Harden is also 100% committed to staying in Cleveland. The former MVP confronted his playoff demons yet again. However, he joined the Cavs at the trade deadline, leaving a steady situation with the Clippers. He is taking a new role with a much younger cast around him. That adjustment is going to take time. It’s only been two and a half months with this roster for the Cavaliers. In the regular season, they could adapt on the fly and work things out spontaneously.

The playoffs need preparation and familiarity. The Knicks were more coordinated, having spent the entire season together. There was no major change that Jalen Brunson had to adapt to, as Donovan Mitchell did with Harden coming in place of Darius Garland. The commitment from both stars buys the front office credibility — but not a free pass.

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The Cavs’ prior roster moves, including the mid-season Harden acquisition, show a willingness to make aggressive changes. Expect this offseason to be no different, with shooting upgrades and a likely Allen trade among the most discussed options. This Cleveland team needs time to get acclimated with the roster. There needs to be a repetitive system that will build confidence and reduce errors.

What changes do you expect the Cavs to make? Let us know your views in the comments below.