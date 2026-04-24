Damian Lillard’s Playoff Return vs. Spurs “Not Impossible” Amid Blazers’ Viral Tease: Report

Damian Lillard won the three-point skill challenge despite being injured, but can he participate in the Playoffs for the Portland Trail Blazers? That possibility is not ruled out as he seems close to donning the Portland jersey for the first time since March 22, 2023. This is fueled by the interim head coach’s words, as the franchise’s cryptic social media post has only increased the anticipation.

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Without him, Portland had already qualified for the playoffs and had already beaten the Spurs in Game 2 to keep the series alive 1-1. For Game 3 on Friday, his participation remains “out” because of the Achilles tendon tear. Monday will mark the one-year date since Damian Lillard last played meaningful basketball. Since the 35-year-old guard has so far declined media requests to discuss his rehab, Bill Oram of The Oregonian has some positive updates.

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“A source said Lillard is “close” and that his return before the end of the postseason is “not impossible.” Any appearance would need to be in a later round or “deep, deep” in the series against the Spurs. At a minimum, the team is being open-minded about the possibility.”

The series has already extended to Game 5, with Victor Wembanyama suffering a concussion in Game and his availability is up in the air. This matchup on Friday in the Moda Center can go in Portland’s favor. Now, the question has been asked before if Dame Time can return for the playoffs. The answer from the interim head coach did not rule it out. Earlier this week, the Blazers teased a return by posting a video of Lillard shooting on the court in San Antonio with the furtive eyes emoji.

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Imago Nov 3, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Speaking about it, coach Tiago Splitter said following practice on Thursday, “He’s working out. He’s trying to get ready to play. When that’s going to be, we don’t know. All I can say is that he’s working out as he always does. Whatever you guys saw on that film is what he’s been doing the last two or three months. He’s working every day. He’s the first one to get to the practice facility every day at 7 a.m., shooting a thousand shots, drills, that’s who Dame is.” Then the follow-up question was about his participation against the Spurs. The answer was very interesting.

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“Probably not,” Splitter said. Those two words left a lot of room for interpretation and a lot of hope for the fans in Portland. Damian Lillard, who won his third three-point contest at All-Star weekend in February, would need to clear several hurdles to get back on the floor. He has not resumed playing full-court basketball, per sources. Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of Milwaukee’s first-round playoff series against Indiana. It was 13 days before Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon, who made an emphatic return to play on March 6.

Yes, there is a seven-year age gap between the two, but the hunger to return to the court is not that different.

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Portland teammates hype up Damian Lillard’s potential return

Currently, the Blazers already have Deni Avdija, an All-Star who is leading the team in points and assists. Then there is the emergence of Donovan Clingan as one of the league’s brightest young centers, and let’s not forget Scoot Henderson developing into a defensive force and a knockdown shooter. The trio is already carrying the load, and all they would need is limited minutes and the sniping ability of Damian Lillard to win any game.

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“Dame’s game on the court speaks for itself,” Deni Avdija told Oram Thursday. “I think he’s a great player, he adds a lot of shooting, he adds a lot of experience. He’s been in a lot of big moments and we definitely need him. I think it’s going to be even better, you never know but it’s definitely a great player to have back.” Robert Williams III also gave the insight that Dame is working hard every day and is not taking things for granted.

“His health comes first, so we’re obviously backing him up. But we’ve joked about that every day for months now,” Williams concluded. Soon, the joke could be a reality, as all signs are positive.