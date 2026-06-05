De’Aaron Fox Reveals His “Sacrifice” for Spurs After Disappointing Playoff Numbers

De’Aaron Fox’s sacrifice for the Spurs came with a cost in Game 1 against the New York Knicks. In the first full regular season with the San Antonio Spurs, Fox has been vocal about his role change. The 2x All-Star has not only had to create synergy with Victor Wembanyama but also take two young backcourt stars, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, under his wing. While the mentorship is a plus, Fox remains a key starter, and 23.1% shooting from the field in a loss has raised questions about his fit.

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After the game, Fox spoke about the sacrifices that people tend to ignore:

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“Obviously, I’m not shooting the ball as much. But coming here, I knew that was the way that it was going to be. As a player, you sacrifice for the betterment of the team. There are times where I need to take shots or times where I don’t take as many shots, but at the end of the day, you need to make the shots that you take.”

The 28-year-old had just 7 points on 3-13 FG and went 0-of-4 from beyond the arc. He had three turnovers, with the final coming as a desperate pass with 30 seconds left, down eight.

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“I don’t think so. Obviously, the two turnovers up until that last 10 seconds, whatever it was,” Fox said. “At the end of the day, got to put the ball in the basket.” It’s the ability to make the basket that remains in question for now.

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Even in the OKC series, De’Aaron Fox missed the first two due to an ankle injury, but in Game 3 scored 7-14 and went 16% from the three-point line. In the next three games, Fox shot 38.5%, 26.7%, and 11.1%. In those three games, he also went 1-9 from beyond the arc. In the series decider, the 2x All-Star hit 50% and 42.9%, which was enough to power the Spurs over the Thunder.

Many fans expected the same in Game 1 of the Finals, but instead, the inconsistent shooting returned. His 13 shots were the third highest on the team and fifth highest on the night. Every Spurs starter scored in double digits except Fox, who finished with 7 points. That’s why there are calls to close out with rookie sensation Dylan Harper instead.

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Harper’s 6-for-10 shooting and 8 rebounds off the bench highlighted his value when Fox underperformed. Though Harper had 1-for-4 from three-pointers, he has shot 34.3% during the rookie regular season. While the sentiments from the fans are calling for a change, the Spurs locker room already seems to have issues of its own.

De’Aaron Fox gets trolled by a mentee

Head coach Mitch Johnson has even praised Fox as the “most unsung reason why this has all worked.” Thus highlighting his willingness to share the ball and establish veteran poise alongside the young core. Even Dylan Harper, before Game 1, was very appreciative: “He hates when I say this, but he’s like my uncle, in a sense, my big brother… he’s done a great job of mentoring me.” But something changed.

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But tension emerged when a TikTok video mocked Fox’s Game 1 shooting, comparing him to a struggling James Harden. But the netizens noticed something particular. It was the official account of Dylan Harper, who had reposted the video. The repost, now deleted, added tension to Fox’s mentorship role heading into Game 2.

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Let’s not forget that the sacrifices have been real. Fox’s overall usage is essentially the lowest of his career, a shade above his rookie season. So not only has he reduced his ball-handling, but also limited his shots for his teammates.