Nuggets vs Timberwolves Game 3: Preview, Injury Report, Where to Watch and More

An invigorated Minnesota Timberwolves slashed through the Denver Nuggets in Game 2. They now hold the most valuable trump card. The Wolves will exercise their home court advantage for the first time as they prepare for the third game of the series that previously went to seven two seasons ago. Winning on the road did provide them with a significant advantage. But there’s still a job to do for Anthony Edwards and Co.

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Defending their home floor would keep the scales tipped in their favor. And every detail matters, including the health of the stars that will feature in this tie. The question is, are both Edwards and Nikola Jokic geared to have another face-off?

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Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Timberwolves

Edwards’ participation was doubtful heading into the series. The Wolves star has been dealing with a right knee injury, causing him to miss the last four of the last five regular-season games. But Ant is playing through in ailment in the business end of the season. He’s listed as questionable for right knee injury maintenance, a status he has carried for both games of the series thus far.

After the Game 1 loss, head coach Chris Finch termed his sluggish 7-19 shooting performance as “a rusty game back”. Anthony Edwards proceeded to play an integral role in the Timberwolves’ stunning Game 2 victory, scoring a team-high 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

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Imago Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

If we had to take a guess, Edwards will play in Game 3, the Timberwolves first home game of the postseason, with a chance to go 2-1 up in the series.

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Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Anthony Edwards – Questionable (right knee injury maintenance)

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Aside from Ant’s blurry status, the Timberwolves will field an entirely healthy roster. Finch will have all of his firepower at hand as they look to turn this series upside down.

Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight? Latest injury update on the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets will be equipped with MVP candidate Nikola Jokic for the all-important Game 3 in Minnesota. The Joker hasn’t managed to impose himself in the series so far. Notably, he struggled in closing out Game 2, shooting just 1-7 from the field in the final quarter of play.

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For the series, Jokic is averaging 24.5 points and shooting below 50% from the field. However, one of his strongest traits is adapting to competition. The more Nikola Jokic sees, the better his game adjusts to what’s in front of him. And for Denver to take this series by the horns, they will require the three-time MVP to have one of his statement performances.

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Imago Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver Nuggets injury report

Peyton Watson – Out (hamstring strain)

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Aaron Gordon – Day-to-day (Calf)

While Gordon is likely to play, the Nuggets are severely missing Peyton Watson’s versatility. The forward has a breakout season, emerging as the Nuggets’ defensive pillar throughout the season. Without his on-ball pressure, the Nuggets have struggled to contain the Timberwolves in critical moments. However, David Adelman is hopeful Watson can return at some point during the first-round series. He has missed the last seven games since re-injuring his hamstring against the Utah Jazz.

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Anthony Edwards vs Nikola Jokic: How they’ve performed in past matchups

Edwards made his mark in the series with a sensational Game 2 performance. It was his fourth time scoring 30 or more points in his last ten games against the Denver Nuggets. Anthony Edwards also registered 44 points in a Christmas Day clash against the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic is yet to strut his stuff against the Timberwolves in their ongoing series. However, the Joker’s found incredible success against their arch-rivals. He’s averaging 33.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists over his last ten games against the Wolves. In the same Christmas Day matchup, Jokic recorded a 56-point triple-double. It was his second 50-point triple-double against the Wolves, previously going for a career-high 61 points against them in April last season.

Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Odds and what to expect

According to Polymarket, the Nuggets are still favorites to win Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have a 56% chance of winning the game at the Target Center. However, the game could be much more even.

The Nuggets fumbled a 19-point lead, even with Edwards hobbled and not recording great efficiency. Furthermore, Rudy Gobert managed to find something deep within and was instrumental in holding Nikola Jokic down. If what Jaden McDaniels said is true, the Wolves are going to go for the heart and be relentless at the rim. Without a renowned shot blocker, that complicates things for the Nuggets.

If Denver can battle the Timberwolves’ physicality and still have something left in the tank, that 56% could stand true. However, with how relentless they were in crawling back from a deficit in Game 2, Minnesota is going to be more intense in their first home game of the postseason.

Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Where to watch

Game day: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: No

Streaming: Prime Video

Timberwolves vs Nuggets: Predicted starting lineups