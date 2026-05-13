Pistons vs Cavs: Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More for Game 5 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals

Donovan Mitchell’s surreal 44-point display in Game 4 saw things reset back to square one. There are no bragging rights with the series tied at 2-2. The chance to be the top crew comes with Game 5. The Cavaliers and the Pistons will treat this game for what it could be: the potential moment this series was settled. Both teams are at least nine years removed from making a conference final.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This is bigger than winning a playoff series. The outcome of this tie will make-or-break the future of these franchises. With the biggest game of the series set for tonight, let’s preview the possible injury concerns for the clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5: injury report

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons, coming back home, could be deprived of some key rotation players. Sharpshooter Kevin Huerter remains questionable with a left abductor strain. But his status has gradually improved, suggesting there’s some positive headway in his recovery. Detroit would hope so since Duncan Robinson has been added to their injury report after Game 4. The starting forward, who is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc in the playoffs, is listed as questionable with low back soreness. To make matters worse, the Pistons’ leading scorer from last game, Caris LeVert, also appears questionable as he continues to deal with a right heel contusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Cavaliers

Kenny Atkinson can have a peaceful sleep the night before Game 5. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ stock is on the rise after claiming back-to-back wins at home. Not only have Donovan Mitchell and James Harden looked reinvigorated, but the Cavs have zero injury concerns heading into the pivotal game on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5: Predicted starting lineup

Detroit Pistons Cleveland Cavaliers Cade Cunningham James Harden Duncan Robinson* Donovan Mitchell Ausar Thompson Max Strus Tobias Harris Evan Mobley Jalen Duren Jarrett Allen

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5: Odds

Despite the possible toll injuries could have on the Pistons, they are seen as small favorites for Game 5. The moneyline is set at -166, while the Cavaliers are at +1140. Considering the home-road scenario, these odds are pretty close. There’s a pattern in this series that sees the Pistons’ status as favorites stay unaffected. Neither team has won a game on the road yet. But the Cavaliers have a great chance at breaking their curse and claiming a first win on the road in this postseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5: Where to watch

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Time: 8:00 P.M. E.T.

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app