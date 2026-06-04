“Didn’t Know How to Act”: Victor Wembanyama Reacts to Awkward Fan Incident That Disrupted Game 1 of NBA Finals

The New York Knicks were leading with just over six minutes left. Game 1 of the NBA Finals was heading toward an intense conclusion. That’s when something bizarre happened. A fan broke hardwood decorum and actually ran from one end of the court to the other to capture a quick selfie with Victor Wembanyama. Although Wemby could only smile in the moment, that split-second interaction, which could’ve gone horribly wrong, later rendered him almost speechless.

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“I’ve never been in that situation,” Wemby told the media. “I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me, as much as that time when a bat crashed the court.”

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The 22-year-old likened this experience to an older bat raid incident during a 2024 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Spurs’ mascot, the Coyote, caught the aerial intruder after multiple tries, much to the delight of the entire arena. It wasn’t his first time because the Coyote had previously corralled two bats, while former Spurs star Manu Ginobili swatted another to the court with his bare hand in November 2009!

But when you look back at the video from last night, it is not too pleasant. Picture this: you’re on the court, hooping, and someone unknown charges straight at you. While the fan tried to take a selfie, Wemby couldn’t help but put on a broad smile, but that fear, or rather bemusement, was clearly visible on Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson’s face, who stood beside him. Within seconds, the intruder was dragged off the court and into the tunnel by multiple security personnel.

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And by any chance, if you were wondering if that fan managed to click a picture with Wemby… he didn’t. It’s because the Frenchman is bizarrely tall, and a viral pov recording of that scene on the internet shows that the intruder only captures a clip up to Wemby’s neck.

The fan can surely expect a lifetime ban after trying to pull this off in the NBA. But do not rule out legal action, as it’s an offense to enter a restricted area at a stadium in Texas. Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct are both possible misdemeanor charges, with the former punishable by up to 180 days in jail.

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“I don’t think it was an event at all,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson told the media after the game.

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This isn’t the first time a fan has interrupted an NBA Finals game. Infamous YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy ran shirtless onto the court in 2016. He had “Trump Sucks” written on his chest and “LeBron for President” on his back. But within seconds, he was forcefully tackled by security and thrown out.

Pivoting back to last night’s game, Wemby would have hoped to close the first encounter safely, as they led by double digits in the third quarter. But the opposite happened. The New York Knicks went on a shot-making tear, led mainly by Jalen Brunson. The Knicks’ cornerstone scored 13 of his 30 points in the final period, giving the Knicks a six-point lead before the stoppage. OG Anunoby also hit some huge buckets during that run.

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As for the San Antonio Spurs, they eased up a little too much after the intruder incident. From the time the game resumed, the Spurs scored only 9 more points, with almost 6½ minutes remaining. Eight of those came from Wemby, who thought his cold-blooded triple could spark some creativity and confidence. But that didn’t happen. San Antonio couldn’t find any momentum on its home floor, turning the ball over five times in the fourth quarter…

Victor Wembanyama takes accountability after the Spurs let Game 1 slip away

The San Antonio Spurs had their rally going strong. Fans were very much into the action, as they took a 14-point lead in the second frame. But things turned sideways in a flash. The Spurs couldn’t find any consistent contributors like the Knicks did with KAT, Brunson, and Anunoby. Wemby put up 26, but only 14 of them came from made baskets. Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie provided some boost over the first three quarters, combining for 32 on the night.

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But when it mattered most, the Spurs couldn’t find anyone to close the game out. With De’Aaron Fox still hobbled, Wemby takes that responsibility on himself. And he was self-critical after the loss.

“It was quick, I think we let that one go,” Wemby told the media.

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Once the Knicks recovered from the prior deficit, the rhythm had changed. The visitors became the aggressors, eventually finishing the game on a 29-19 fourth quarter. New York took the win, but the Spurs endured more than just a loss. But the Frenchman has promised his fans something.

“I’m going to figure it out,” Wemby said of his performance. “I was bad tonight. It’s not more complicated than that.”

Still, the Spurs wouldn’t be too worried about dropping one game, even in the NBA Finals. They know it’s a race to four, and they can’t let one loss at home dictate the entire series. They’d want to redeem themselves, and Wemby is confident they will study the Knicks and respond well. Most importantly, Spurs legend Gregg Popovich was in the arena last night, watching along. So, expect a few tough film and training sessions for the young San Antonio team.