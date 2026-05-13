“Disappointed” Daryl Morey Departs 76ers Days After Embarrassing Elimination vs. Knicks

Just two days after being swept out of the playoffs by the New York Knicks and losing the four games by an average of 22.5 points, the Philadelphia 76ers are doing a reset. The first domino to fall is that of the president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey. The 53-year-old was at the helm for six seasons and had recently developed tension with star center and former MVP Joel Embiid. It’s unclear if that’s the final nail in the coffin, but the Sixers are moving on.

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The Athletic’s Tony Jones stated that the franchise owners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, met Morey on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, and the decision was made. He further added, “When told of the news of his dismissal, Daryl Morey was disappointed, but understanding of the decision. The meeting between him and ownership was a positive one. The two sides parted on good terms.” They even have a replacement ready in a 4x NBA champion roster-building personnel.

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Bob Myers, the four-time championship architect of the Golden State Warriors, currently serves as the president of sports of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Now he will take over the head of basketball operations for the 76ers in the interim and will also lead the search to find a positive long-term replacement. Speaking of replacement, one of the owners praised Daryl Morey for the work done till now.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Daryl personally and professionally, and I’m grateful for his contributions over the last six seasons,” Harris said in a statement announcing the firing. “After speaking with Daryl, we determined that it was time for a fresh start. Bob Myers will lead the process of identifying a new leader, and I believe his experience in constructing four NBA championship teams will be a valuable resource to our organization.” In the past 6 seasons, the Sixers have had five playoff berths and a 270-212 record during that span. But they never advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs.

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One of his early problematic decisions was the trade of James Harden. The Beard came to Philly ahead of the 2022 deadline, but his tenure was cut short as the 76ers declined to offer Harden a long-term maximum contract in 2023. This even led to Harden calling out the then-president during a promotional tour in China.

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“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” Another controversy came when he signed Paul George to a four-year, $212 million maximum deal in the summer of 2024 and Joel Embiid’s three-year, $192.9 million contract extension. The vision was the Big 3 of PG, Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, but they have played only 43 games together over the past two seasons, including the playoffs, owning a 21-22 record.

The financial implication is huge this season, as they are owed $153 million. To somewhat course correct the financial strain, Daryl Morey even traded Jared McCain to Oklahoma City at the February trade deadline to get under the luxury tax line. In return, they got a 2026 first-round pick and three second-round picks, basically pocket change. As no other additions were made to boost the team for a playoff run, it even led to tension between Embiid and Morey.

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That’s why the former MVP put the franchise on notice with his goals for next season. “At times, it’s okay to just say the other team was better,” Embiid said after the game 4 loss. “Got to get better, from top to bottom. Ownership, front office, players, coaches. Everybody just has to get better.” Ownership took notice, and the first domino of change has taken place.

Nick Nurse remains in the seat amid Daryl Morey’s dismissal

Nurse’s time in Philadelphia has been far from perfect (a 116-130 regular-season record). But his coaching IQ was on display when the underdog 76ers beat the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. With the roster never being fit enough, it served as a great challenge for the head coach, and it seems the ownership is impressed by it so far.

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“Head coach Nick Nurse will continue in his role into a fourth season with the 76ers, sources tell ESPN.” Sources also revealed that the ownership will only Nurse if they find another championship-level coach. Another reason why the head coach got to stay, and Daryl Morey didn’t, was that the former is well respected in the franchise, especially in the locker room.

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After the Knicks swept the Sixers in Game 4, changes had to be made. So, the ownership group has actually sent a strong message that the build for next season is already underway.