Donovan Mitchell Addresses LeBron James-Cavs Reunion Talks After Conference Finals Elimination

Donovan Mitchell played a career-high 17 playoff games in a single postseason before running out of gas and getting swept by the Knicks. For the majority of the post-game media interaction, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar was confident and positive about his teammates and next season’s goals. But when the question of LeBron James appeared, Spida was bewildered.

“We just ended the game.” Mitchell paused for a moment and then continued. “That’s not for me. I don’t, I’m not trying to get a headline that’s not for me. I’m not gonna answer that. It’s a Koby Altman question, it’s a Mike Gansey question. Cause no matter what I say, no matter how I say it, or how I say to navigate it, it’s going to be a thing. Sorry, I’m not going to give you anything, you have to ask Kobe and them. All I know is who we got in the locker room, and I got to ride with those guys every single day of the week, that’s all I got.”

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Even before LeBron James’ season ended, his expiring $52.6 million contract always generated buzz. Some reports even suggested retirement, but Shams Charania’s recent statement suggests that returning for his 24th season. He has been linked with the Warriors’ move alongside Stephen Curry. But the narrative of homecoming before potential retirement has been running wild. Especially, when the 41-year-old liked an Instagram post suggesting the same.

It was a post from his uncle that Bron liked. Now the post also contained a “come home” tag, with James’ picture wearing the Cavaliers jersey from 2018. Many started speculating that this is foreshadowing from the 22x All-Star. Even the analysts have chimed in and want the Akron Hammer to come back home. Stephen A. Smith wholeheartedly believed after the Cavs’ 108-121 Game 3 loss that they needed a leader. when you see this franchise quit like they just did, it needs someone who cares a bit more. Someone proudly accountable to Cleveland.” He added, “Yes…..I’m saying it…….they need @KingJames to return home to save the day…..if THIS group is ever going to bring a title back to Cleveland. Seriously!!!!”

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USA Today via Reuters Nov 25, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) passes as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and forward Isaac Okoro (35) defend during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Similarly, Charles Barkley also did not hesitate about this reunion. “Nobody from Cleveland is stepping up. There’s no leadership,” Draymond Green said on Inside the NBA. Barkley immediately had an answer. “That would be LeBron James,” Barkley responded. “That’d be it.” The leadership question emerged as Donovan Mitchell has failed to inspire his teammates.

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Donovan Mitchell talks about his future

Similar to Game 3, where the Cavs gave up, Game 4 had the Knicks holding a commanding 68-49 lead. Losing back-to-back home games and losing out in this manner wasn’t acceptable to Donovan Mitchell. So he tried to rally his troops. An animated Mitchell was pointing, gesturing, and talking, while the rest of the roster didn’t speak and even had dismissive expressions.

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The question even emerged about his own future. The 7x All-Star who is eligible for a contract extension in July was clear on his future plans. “I love it here. I don’t know how else to say it, but I love it here. We have unfinished business. This city deserves a ring, and we’re just gonna keep going.” The new extension can add four years and up to $272 million.

Or he could wait until 2027 and sign a new deal for five years, $350 million. But he avoided speaking of James and the reunion with Cavs storyline.