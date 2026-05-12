Donovan Mitchell Ties 39-Year-Old Playoff Record, Joins Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic With Series-Tying Display vs. Pistons

Before the tip-off, the Cleveland Cavaliers posted that Donovan Mitchell had the highest points per game (30.6) at Rocket Arena during the playoffs. The Cavs had never lost at home in these playoffs, but the 29-year-old had his worst first half in a playoff game. Then he flicked a switch, went on a run, created a few records, and now the series against the Detroit Pistons is tied two apiece.

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Mitchell had only 4 points by the first half. The 7x All-Star missed his first six shots from the field and didn’t score until he made a free throw with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter. After the break, the Spida responded with 39 in the second half, tying the NBA playoff record for most points in a half as the Cavaliers rallied for a 112-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Cavs went on a 24-0 run, the longest in the NBA playoffs.

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On 39 points, he equaled Eric “Sleepy” Floyd’s record set in 1987 when Floyd’s Golden State Warriors faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals. Donovan Mitchell scored from the first free throw to tie the record, but missed the second to break the record with 27 seconds remaining. With 43 points tonight, he now has the same number of career 40+ point playoff games as Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Devin Booker. Among active players, only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Jalen Brunson have more.

It was his 8th career playoff game with 40+ points and fourth with the Cavs. This was Mitchell’s 5th time with 20+ points in a single frame during the playoffs; it was the first time he did it with the Cavaliers. His 21-point third quarter matched the Pistons’ entire total. Despite Mitchell’s early struggles, the Cavaliers only trailed 56-52 at halftime.

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James Harden and Evan Mobley both kept Cleveland in the game in the first half as they combined for 26 points. Spida was 12 of 18 from the field in the second half, including three 3-pointers, and was 12 of 13 at the line.

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Head coach praises Donovan Mitchell

“It’s pretty impressive. I’m not sure I’ve seen in the playoffs a turnaround like that where a guy is struggling and just absolutely turns the switch and complete opposite of the first half,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. Why it impressive was the Cavs 24-0 run that went from the last 12 seconds of the first half to the first six minutes of the third quarter. In that period, Donovan Mitchell dropped 15 points. Speaking about his first-half drought, Spida was vocal about his shots not going in, but always had the confidence to turn it around.

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“I always tell y’all it’s not just about the scoring, it’s about your overall impact on the game. And for me, it was just like, ‘OK, now I have an opportunity to try to get downhill’ and then started going in.” His teammates even reminded him that he missed the record with his second free-throw attempt, but that record is not what matters during the playoffs.

“Everybody let me know that I missed a free throw to break the record, though,” Mitchell said. “I will say that, but we’re two and two headed to Detroit. That was what we came home to do and that’s all that matters.”