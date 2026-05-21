“Don’t Distract Me”: Shai Gilgeous Alexander Drops NSFW Remarks on Teammate Jared McCain for Yelling at Him vs. Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is known for his nonchalance on and off the floor. But late in Game 2 against the San Antonio Spurs, cameras caught him yelling at his own teammate. Following a disappointing Game 1 loss against the SA Spurs, the OKC Thunder were hoping to close out the game strong. With the Thunder bagging a win to level the series 1-1, the exchange between SGA and Jared McCain became the talking point of the night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With approximately 40 seconds remaining and the Spurs having cut the deficit to five, OKC needed a bucket. With OKC having the ball, the possession demanded a bucket, given the Spurs’ ability to steal the game away at any point. The reigning MVP drilled a middie; at the same time, Jared McCain stood open at the top of the key. Having already knocked down three three-pointers and anticipating a pass, the 22-year-old yelled at SGA during his shooting motion. Despite this, Shai came alive with a crowd-pleasing mid-range jumper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon after burying the shot, cameras caught the star yelling an NSFW remark at the sophomore guard. “Calm the f*** down,” SGA shouted at McCain while on his way back on defense. At the post-game press conference, SGA provided the full context without much drama.

“Jared was yelling at me while I was shooting, and I was just like bro, ‘I’m shooting. Don’t distract me,’” SGA said. “I was literally telling Jared to calm down. That’s what great shooters do when they are open.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the OKC side’s visible camaraderie on the court, this heated interaction is less likely to turn into a locker room issue. The teammates have constantly proved their unity with their coordinated howls at the post-game interviews. Now with the series tied 1-1, the OKC will look to carry the same camaraderie to Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jared McCain and his admiration for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder added Jared McCain as the latest piece on their quest for a back-to-back championship. In a short span, McCain has emerged as one of the valuable assets off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, he had a different role altogether at the start of his career. The Sixers selected McCain with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 draft. With the Sixers’ core affected by injuries, the team required the rookie to play as a starting scorer, recording a promising 15.3 ppg. However, it was cut short to 23 games after a season-ending injury.

With OKC this season, operating off the bench on a deeper roster, he averaged 10.4 points per game, seamlessly fitting into the rotation. Most importantly, playing alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander moved him, as he said, “Ah man, there’s a reason why he’s the MVP. It’s just really awesome to play with him and see it up close.”

ADVERTISEMENT

SGA also returned the praise. In late February, following his game-winning effort to defeat the Nuggets, he said, “He’s going to continue get better the more he’s in our system. Kid’s really talented at basketball.”

Last night, he knocked down three three-pointers for his 12 points with 6 rebounds and 2 steals to win Game 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the series now tied and shifting to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4, the Thunder will need that kind of production and that kind of cohesion to keep the Spurs from taking home-court advantage.