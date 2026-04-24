“Don’t Really Care What They Say”: Jaden McDaniels Claps Back at Nuggets After Massive Game 3 Win for Timberwolves

Jaden McDaniels soared through the Nuggets defense for an emphatic jam. That was the statement to back up his explosive remarks from Game 2. The Timberwolves’ reliable forward answered the pressure he put on himself with 20 points and 10 rebounds to take a 2-1 series lead. But even without the words, McDaniels would be just as charged up. All he needs to see is the Nuggets jersey in front of him.

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“Just playing Denver really motivates us. That’s enough for real. Just playing against them, we don’t really care what they say, just the number and the name across their chest make us play like this,” Jaden McDaniels said about his inspiring performance in Game 3.

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It’s the third time the teams have faced off in the postseason in the last four years. Each has won a series apiece, this being a decider of sorts. So, McDaniels isn’t concerned about how the players feel about him talking loudly and making pointed comments. For him and the Timberwolves, this is a rivalry that, be it the regular season or the playoffs, will be intense from their side.

At least McDaniels continues to show it each time. He was doing it on both ends of the floor. “They put their second group in, and I was still picking up full court,” McDaniels added. Just watch his highlights when guarding Jamal Murray. From the time the possession started, the Timberwolves forward was right in his grill. Clearly, these matchups are personal for the dynamic wing.

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That energy has translated over to his teammates. The Timberwolves got some major contributions across the board. Ayo Dosunmu added 23 points and 9 assists, offsetting Anthony Edwards’ short night due to foul trouble. Furthermore, Rudy Gobert proved a point by holding Nikola Jokic to shooting 7/26 from the field.

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Jaden McDaniels’ presence is contagious

As a group, the Timberwolves were spectacular. They had a clear game plan: to be physical all night and attack the paint rather than prioritizing spacing. But it started with McDaniels, scoring 9 points in the first eight minutes and recording a +12 point differential in the first quarter.

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“We going to war with him,” said Dosunmu. “He led the way. Did a great job guarding Murray the whole game, full court, but the main thing we want to let him know we got his back… He’s telling us I’m here and I’m playing hard. And that’s contagious”.

It followed down like a ripple effect. If Jaden McDaniels was doing all the scrappy work, Minnesota followed his lead. Head coach Chris Finch called it a “special” performance, imperative to take a 2-1 lead in this series. But the team isn’t privy to the Nuggets’ potential either.

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McDaniels expects them to come out stronger and with greater intent when they face off in game 4 again in a few nights. But the Timberwolves are prepared to endure and adapt as the game comes. This series has clearly defined the importance that Jaden McDaniels has to this team, which has made two consecutive Western Conference Finals. And they are as together now as they have been throughout the season.

The Timberwolves aren’t to be taken lightly just because they placed sixth in the West. When the postseason comes around, this is a different team that thrives under intensity and chaos.