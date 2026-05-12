Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker Call Out JJ Redick on Air After Bizarre Decision Seals Lakers’ Humiliating Sweep

With 12.2 seconds to go, the Los Angeles Lakers were trailing by three and had the chance to tie the game. Still, JJ Redick decided not to use one of his deadliest weapons. Even though Austin Reaves and LeBron James were on the court, the Purple and Gold franchise had its best shooter from deep on the bench. It puzzled even the analysts Dwayne Wade and Candace Parker, who questioned the head coach’s tactics.

Rui Hachimura made four three-pointers heading into the final possession and has been the Lakers’ most reliable outside threat throughout the entire postseason. In fact, the Japanese star has the highest three-point percentage in NBA playoff history of 56.9% from the deep to his name. Yet, Redick chose Maxi Kleber instead of Hachimura. As Smart was ready to inbound, Wade stated, “No Rui on the floor for the Lakers, they shooting the ball really good the second half.”

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AR still got a clean look at a three but missed it, and Caruso grabbed the rebound, which essentially ended any hopes for a comeback. After the miss, Parker said, ” I don’t understand why Rui is not on the floor that possession”. D-Wade acknowledged that the conversation would have been completely different if Reaves had scored. But still questioned JJ Redick. “Candace and I are both a little puzzled why Rui is not on the floor”. It’s right to question the decision, especially when Kleber has not played an entire game but was on the court for that important possession.

This is not a knock on Reaves, who had the team-high 27 points, but his form in the second half left a lot to be desired. He had just 7 FG attempts, while Rui Hachimura was hot and converted 7-10 after the break. After just 4 points in the first half, the 28-year-old flicked the switch. He would score 21 points in the second half, and 9 of them were in the final frame. This included 4-5 from beyond the arc and an amazing four-point play to cut the Thunder’s lead by 2. He was the biggest threat on offense and arguably their best player on the court tonight.

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Hachimura had the NBA playoffs record, led the Lakers in threes this playoffs, and even led the team in threes tonight. Yet, JJ Redick had other ideas, which Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and the fans worldwide failed to understand.

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Did JJ Redick have no real plans to play Rui Hachimura?

Los Angeles briefly reclaimed the lead late after key baskets from Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart before Oklahoma City answered in the final minute. ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne broke down the reasoning behind the move on social media, explaining the planned roles inside the play.

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“The explanation I’ve heard is Kleber was in as a screener. Kennard a decoy (third option). AR or Bron was getting the shot. Smart was the passer. Kleber is a good screener and good with execution. Hence, he was in there over Rui. Neither was getting the ball. Kennard in there over Rui because of the gravity he creates,” she wrote on X.

While we never got any explanation from JJ Redick for this decision, the Lakers’ head coach appreciated how his players continued to compete even after falling behind in the series. By far, this was the closest game the Lakers pulled off, but it was still not enough to beat the current champions.