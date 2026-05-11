Emotional Anthony Edwards Dedicates Timberwolves Win to Late Mother on Special Day: “Couldn’t Lose This Game”

Most NBA stars celebrated their mothers on the eve of Mother’s Day. By definition, those mothers made sacrifices, becoming the MVPs of the most successful NBA stories. But then there’s Anthony Edwards, who can only carry the precious memories of the two most important women in his life: his mother, Chrisha Yvette Edwards, and his grandmother, Shirley Edwards.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On tonight’s Game 4 occasion against the San Antonio Spurs, he carried them on the court. “Today is Mother’s Day and, so I just wanted to win for my mom and it was just that simple… Yeah. I couldn’t lose this game for her. For sure,” said the Minnesota Timberwolves cornerstone. Anthony Edwards meant every bit of that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number 5 on his back is a tribute to the day his mother and grandmother passed away. He also made a promise to become the person to break his family’s pattern. Those promises that Anthony Edwards has kept so far, and the memories that supply energy to his unapologetic self, were in overdrive today.

The Minnesota Timberwolves needed a rescue mission from their magnetic cornerstone. Edwards delivered a clutch display they couldn’t forget. Trailing heading into the fourth, Ant went on a 7-0 personal run, leaving a few words after every make. The four-time All-Star scored 16 in the fourth quarter to will the Timberwolves to victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Feb 20, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Tyus Jones (1) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

It was critical to come out on top, with Minnesota now levelling the series at 2-2 against the Spurs. And unsurprisingly, Edwards was at his most lethal today. His 36 points are the most he’s scored in the current playoffs. Despite being hobbled, Ant has poured his all into the Timberwolves, particularly tonight, where winning at home was non-negotiable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Edwards answered the call. But what mattered more than legacy tonight was honoring his mother, which he did with a performance of the highest calibre.

One of Anthony Edwards’ best playoff performances

That claim sounds absurd. Edwards has done this many times before, with more gusto and spark in his legs. However, circumstances matter. Chris Finch admitted he would place his performance in Game 4 “near the top” of Ant’s playoff performances. Edwards is hardly healthy and willing the Timberwolves through the most dominant defense in the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s doing all of this while facing issues with both his knees. He missed games due to ‘runner’s knee’, also forcing him to play limited minutes. Then he returned in just nine days from hyperextending his left knee to be present against the Spurs. Over time, Ant is playing away most of the limitations set on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s played 41 and 40 minutes in the last two games, respectively. That’s not normal for a player whose game revolves around his athleticism and has a battered lower half. It’s a display of will and commitment.

“It was awesome. He was special. This is what he loves. This is what he loves for you know not just big games, but big moments. I thought for the most part when he wasn’t doubled, he got to his stuff quick and clean and figured out how to get separation. That was just all that he needed,” Finch said about Ant’s performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading back to San Antonio, Anthony Edwards, the alpha of this Timberwolves pack, is officially off the leash. He’s wild and wants to be a predator without any chains attached. The series really starts now, with a high possibility of the series moving to seven games.