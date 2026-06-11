Fans Believe Jalen Brunson Ignored Draymond Green’s Apology on Live TV After Historic Knicks Win

The New York Knicks had their 13-game winning streak snapped in Game 3 and faced a 27-point deficit in Game 4. But the San Antonio Spurs failed to capitalise in the 107-106 loss. Jalen Brunson, with his game-high 36 points, kept his team alive and once again erased any more conversation about him not being the ‘1A’ option. Draymond Green, who has been critical of the Knicks leader, apologised on-air, but fans clocked the nonchalant response.

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“One game from now, I’m going to tell you now cuz I want to tell you their face, but then I’ll say it publicly after,” began Green on Inside the NBA. “But I’m going to apologize in one game. So I’m going to say right now to your face, I’m sorry. Then I’ll say when you go get your ring, I apologize.”

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Green explicitly admitted he was wrong and also promised a louder public apology once Jalen Brunson wins his championship ring. JB merely offered a deadpan “Appreciate that” while maintaining a cold, unbothered facial expression that fans immediately picked up on and turned into a viral meme. It also ties into the criticism that the Warriors’ star has been sending to the Knicks captain.

Earlier in the postseason, Green confidently stated on The Draymond Green Show that the Knicks’ successful playoff run was a “fluke” and that the franchise was setting its fanbase up for “another 15 years of misery.” The former DPOY consistently doubled down on his claim that Brunson wasn’t a true “1A” franchise player capable of leading a team to a championship, downplaying the Knicks’ dominant path out of the Eastern Conference.

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But tonight JB was clutch again, scoring 17 points in the second half, where the Knicks outscored the Spurs 58-30. Brunson also had 3-for-6 from the field for his 9 points in the final frame.

Fans noticed the reaction from Jalen Brunson

So far, Green has only been on a tangent of not acknowledging JB’s role. He also challenged Jalen Brunson to “prove me wrong” during the NBA Finals. “Prove me wrong, double down, absolutely double down. Getting out of the East has never been a surefire way to a championship.”

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Understanding the context, a fan wrote, “Jalen Brunson couldn’t give a damn what Draymond Green is apologizing about. Jalen knows he’s a clown”.

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It’s similar to how Becky Hammon said in 2023 that the Knicks lacked a “1A” dude and that Jalen Brunson was “too small.” She would recently double down on it. “I speak from experience,” Hammon said. “Allen Iverson got MVP, and he lost in the finals. I think Jalen Brunson’s a hell of a player, a hell of a player. I’m speaking historically on the NBA with what I said. I don’t know why everybody’s so stuck on that. I said it two years ago.”

Naturally, JB has so far not responded directly to those comments. In fact, the 3x All-Star has done enough to block those noises. Fans feel that’s why the Knicks star ignored Green. “Jalen don’t need your apology because you a clown.” Another fan had a similar comment, “Draymond just a sorry ass dude😂.”

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Through 17 games in the 2026 postseason, Brunson is putting on a masterclass, averaging 26.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. JB has shouldered the heaviest defensive focus from San Antonio, pushing through tough shooting nights to deliver a historic winning moment.

So a fan wrote, “Jalen just stared him down”.

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Brunson remains locked in during the finals run. He would even avoid going into any promotional setting with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the background. Being locked in means ignoring the outside noise, which even involved one from Green. That’s why the reaction was cold, and a netizen noticed it. “that didn’t play out the way he thought it would”.