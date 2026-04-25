Fans Call for Lu Dort’s Suspension After Intentionally Hurting Devin Booker With “Dirty” Play

Sometimes it’s hard to guess if you’re watching the NBA or an MMA matchup. Especially when you have the Oklahoma City Thunder forward, Lu Dort, on the floor. Well, a similar situation showed up during Game 3 vs the Phoenix Suns. And this time, Devin Booker fell prey to one of Dort’s antics. Tension spiked in the third quarter as Devin Booker’s night took a sharp turn against the Thunder. While cutting to receive a pass, Lu Dort left a stray leg behind that tripped Devin Booker, sending him crashing down as he clutched his left ankle. Moments later, chaos followed.

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The Thunder capitalized instantly, racing the other way for a transition dunk while Booker struggled to move. The Suns had seen enough. A timeout came with 9:16 remaining, and Booker headed out, clearly limping. Grayson Allen stepped in as the game briefly tilted. With 6:56 still on the clock, Booker walked back in, eyes locked and rhythm intact. Before the fall, he had already stacked 11 points and four assists. After returning, he wasted no time, drilling back-to-back buckets. Still, the way he moved lingered as a question.

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Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder controlled the night, beating the Suns 121–109. They shot 45/91 (49.5%) from the field, edging Phoenix’s 38/87 (43.7%). From deep, OKC went 12/37 (32.4%) while the Suns hit 13/41 (31.7%). At the line, Thunder finished 19/21 (90.5%), Suns 20/23 (87.0%). Rebounding leaned OKC too, 43 total with 8 offensive and 35 defensive boards, compared to Phoenix’s 39, split into 9 offensive and 30 defensive.

Playmaking stayed close, the Phoenix Suns with 25 assists to the Thunder’s 23. However, OKC dominated defensively with 6 blocks and 6 steals, while Phoenix managed just 2 each. Turnovers favored OKC 7–11, though the Suns converted 14 points off them versus 11. Fast break points tied at 7. Inside scoring told the story: Thunder poured in 50 paint points to 30. Efficiency stood at 1.21 to 1.10, with fouls 22–25 and a largest lead of 16–9.

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Now, following the moment between Lu Dort and Devin Booker, fans called for a suspension for the OKC star. Moreover, the game officials didn’t call foul on Dort which further enraged the audience.

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Fans are calling for officials to keep Lu Dort out of multiple games

“Lu Dort never beating the dirty player allegations,” one of them wrote on X. The aforementioned instance with Booker is just one of them. The 27-year-old forward has more such antics up his sleeves. Remember when he fouled Nikola Jokic in February? Yes…The unnecessary nudge that tripped the Serbian star. After that episode, the officials ejected Dort. And fans demanded his suspension.

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Meanwhile, another fan said, “The league needs to sit Lu Dort down for multiple games.” If referees do suspend Dort, someday, then the star might lose at least $35000 in fines. And that won’t be great for the elite defensive force. Besides, he will have to sit out for several games, which would disrupt the OKC Thunder’s strategy.

On the other hand, a fan commented, “Please Dillon Brooks, dive on his knees in game 4.” Now, we know how feisty Dillon Brooks can get defensively. He faced ejection in March 2025 for a reach-in foul on Kevin Durant, which later turned into a heated, almost physical altercation. Therefore, fans are now requesting Brooks to pull off one of his antics to keep Lu Dort in check.

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Imago Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) stands during Los Angeles Lakers free throw baskets during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“There’s a cold seat in hell for Lu Dort when he leaves this earth,” someone said. In simple terms, Dort’s over the line, ruthless, and reckless will be judged in the afterlife. At the same time, Several incidents fuel the criticism. In January 2026, Lu Dort received a fine for shoving Jeremiah Fears and grabbing jerseys. Earlier, he was ejected with a Flagrant 2 for striking Daniel Gafford in 2023. Reports also highlight questionable contact involving Ja Morant and Victor Wembanyama.

Therefore, a fan blasted the OKC star, “At what point does he get suspended for meaningful time. Is the NBA really willing to trade a role players football like playstyle over an allstar? Dort is involved in more player injuries than any other NBA player and it need to be addressed. It’s ridiculous.” So, the fans once again are left discontent with Lu Dort’s antics, as it directly affected Devin Booker. Although the Suns’ star returned to the floor and finished the night with only 16 points in 39 minutes, they fell short of passing the Thunder, who now have a 3-0 lead after Game 3.