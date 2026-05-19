Frustrated Thunder Star Shoves Camera Out of OKC Huddle During Western Conference Finals Game 1 vs Spurs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander converted just 7-23 attempts, and Chet Holmgren dropped just 8 points in Game 1 of the Conference Finals. The San Antonio Spurs were up by 10 with 9:10 left in regulation, but the game was tied three times in a span of less than two minutes. Naturally, the frustration was high, and it even got to Alex Caruso, who had his playoff-career-high 31 points.

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Both teams failed to take advantage as the game ended 101-a piece to send it to overtime. It was Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Holmgren who loudly swatted away Wemby’s potential game-winner. Right then, teams headed for their respective benches, and NBC’s camera crew followed to give fans a better look at the expressions and emotions after what had transpired. But Caruso pushed the NBA on NBC cameraman out of the huddle even before the head coaches sat down to talk strategy.

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The 4-second clip went viral as the Thunder security personnel further pushed the cameraman away. Many fans on social media called it a completely unnecessary reaction from Alex Caruso. But in the context of the game, it was somewhat justified. Right from the tip-off until the final horn in double overtime, the 32-year-old veteran guard was everywhere. In the first frame, OKC were down 12 – 3, and Caruso connected on a driving layup over Wemby. Then on the other end, he was guarding the French center. The Thunder guard was physical and stole the ball successfully before Wembanyma could catch it from Vassell.

Alex Caruso would convert with a running finger roll layup, which was his and Thunder’s seventh point on the night. On Monday, the Spurs dared him to shoot uncontested from downtown. He happily obliged and converted 8-14 and overall 11-19 from the field. He almost single-handedly kept Oklahoma City alive with his 31 points, also had two steals, and two blocks.

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Alex Caruso had the greatest playoff game of his career, but it went to waste as his All-Star teammates had inefficient nights in Game 1. SGA scored just 4 points by halftime, before getting his shots with an inefficient 24 points. Jalen Williams was the only other starter to score in double digits as he dropped 26 points. Dort, Holmgren, and Hartenstein combined for just 15 points. It was a similar story from the other bench players who could contribute just 19 in Game 1.

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Thunder teammates praised Alex Caruso

Victor Wembanyama made it his personal mission to showcase his true ability on the night when SGA lifted the MVP trophy. Wemby created history, becoming the youngest player in the NBA (22 years, 134 days) to record at least 40 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game. Battling him wasn’t easy for the Thunder. But it seemed only Alex Caruso had the answer for the French phenom. Jalen Williams, who missed six playoff games, tipped his hat to his teammate.

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“He’s a gamer, so whatever is needed, that’s what he’s gonna do… Obviously, he’s a huge reason why we won last year. But yeah, he’s just a gamer; whatever the game requires, he’s gonna be more than ready to be able to do it.” Even SGA acknowledged that the team failed to capitalise after Caruso kept them alive.

“I know what my teammates are capable of, what we’re capable of as a team when we bring it,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “It’s just unfortunate that I wasn’t able to bring my best game tonight, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Sometimes, you’re your best version; sometimes, you’re not. You’ve got to roll with the punches, don’t get discouraged and stay true to who you are.”

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Game 1 of the Conference Finals has already produced a double-overtime thriller. After all, the two teams are evenly matched, and when two teams with 62 or more wins face each other, the depth of the roster will be tested time and again.