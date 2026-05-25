Furious Gregg Popovich Ripped Into Victor Wembanyama & Co. After Game 3 Loss to Thunder as Intense Locker Room Scenes Emerge

The San Antonio Spurs continued their streak of not losing three consecutive games all season. They held Oklahoma City to its second-lowest postseason total in a blowout 103-82 win on Sunday. In Game 3, the Silver and Black surrendered a 15-0 hot start, and it led to former head coach and Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich immediately entering the locker room, a thing he hasn’t done this entire season.

Coach Pop retired last summer after suffering an unexpected stroke and has since taken over as the team’s president. More so during the playoffs, we have seen the presence of the legendary coach. But the Game 3 loss, the 77-year-old knew a stern statement should be issued. De’Aaron Fox shed the ‘nastiness’ that transpired behind the scenes.

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“We lost Game 3. Pop’s been around throughout the course of the season, but that was the first time he walked into the locker room and was like ‘Nah, that’s BS, that’s not how we play basketball,'” Fox said on the NBC postgame show. “And obviously, he had some choice words for us. That was the first time all season that he came into the locker room right after a game and told us how he felt. Everybody felt that.” Gregg Popovich, since his coaching retirement, has taken over as El Jefe (The Boss) and is consulting with players after practices.

Photos emerged before Game 3 against the Thunder, where Popovich was sitting with Wembanyama at the Spurs’ shoot-around. Mentoring Wemby has been a constant process, as the Spurs star is in his playoff debut. Even after Game 4 against the Timberwolves, where Wemby was ejected for elbowing Naz Reid, Coach Pop was spotted talking to Victor Wembanyama.

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Speaking about this, Wemby said, “He maybe wanted to make a statement, or make his talking even more impactful, by being there. He gives feedback and talks to us regularly throughout our series, throughout our games. As always, when he speaks, everybody listens.” Victor Wembanyama has had just one full season with Coach Pop, and yet their relationship is just as strong. Similarly, even rookies who were drafted last year have only said positive things about Popovich’s impact.

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“He’s been a big part of this whole year,” rookie Carter Bryant told The Athletic. “It’s been amazing. Not everybody has the greatest coach of all time just kind of sitting there in their laps. I just try to take it up as much as I can.” The 20-year-old also stated that the former head coach sends him texts nearly after every game, and they end up speaking on the phone three times a week. With such personal connections from top to bottom in the franchise, Popovich has the right to address the team the way he wants to.

Victor Wembanyama and team took things personally after the Game 3 loss

Getting stops was important for the Spurs, and they did so by limiting Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to 19 points on 6-for-15 shooting. In fact, the Thunder, without Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell, failed to generate meaningful offence and shot just 33% from the field, including 6 for 33 on 3-pointers (18%). San Antonio started Game 4 with the same aggressiveness and went on a 16-0 run that gave the Spurs a 23-8 lead with 4:19 remaining.

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“I feel like with who we are, we need to start games like this,” Wembanyama said. “But it really doesn’t mean anything for the way it holds. I mean, it helps for sure, but it’s a whole ‘nother type of effort to be consistent rather than just hitting first.” Wemby and SGA did not feature in the fourth quarter, and the former dominated the matchup.

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The current unanimous DPOY had 33 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals in three quarters. Tonight was just the second instance when Shai sat out the fourth quarter, which the Thunder have lost. The series is tied 2-2, and San Antonio’s effort would have left Popovich feeling proud.