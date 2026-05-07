Gregg Popovich Helps Spurs Demolish Timberwolves as Victor Wembanyama Draws Inspiration From HOF NBA Coach

Since stepping down as the Spurs’ head coach, Gregg Popovich still visits the facility. He’s there multiple times per week, just looking out for the young roster. His current role extends to being the president of basketball operations. But he’s still a magnetic presence as a coach. Pop coached the franchise for 29 years and once again made himself available when the team needed it the most.

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After a Game 1 loss, the Spurs could have been broken. But they saw an amazing sight during their film session. Gregg Popovich was there, turning back the clock and giving the team all the wisdom and keys to turning a difficult result around. He analysed film, gave advice, just as if the room had Tim Duncan instead of Victor Wembanyama.

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And the result was astonishing. The Spurs won Game 2 by a historic 38-point margin. It was the worst loss the Timberwolves have suffered in playoff history. All the team needed was a dose of Pop, regardless of the role he plays. The 77-year-old is the principal, the coach, the mentor, everything packed into one for the Spurs organization.

Even while going through stroke rehabilitation, Gregg Popovich still forges on to do his duty for the franchise. He sits down with young players like Stephon Castle and Carter Bryant, offering simple tokens of advice.

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“He stays in touch. He texts me or calls me from time to time, probably every other day,” Keldon Johnson told The Athletic before the playoffs began. The recently crowned Sixth Man of the Year has played under Pop the longest out of the active roster. “I mean, he’s definitely still himself. He’s still sharp. He’s still very much Pop. He has not skipped a beat at all,” Johnson added.

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Even without the film breakdown, Gregg Popovich is still the life of the Spurs. Players still feel comfortable talking to him, with Pop taking the initiative himself. His presence stands as proof of the excellence that the organization achieved. Now, leading into a new era, Pop’s role might have changed. But his impact might be deeper.

Victor Wembanyama reveals Gregg Popovich’s message

You would think that Gregg Popovich, a coach who has the most wins in NBA history, would have prepared a nuanced plan for the Spurs. Maybe he closely broke down a matchup during the film session. I’m sure he must have had some tactical opinions to polish some of the Spurs’ errors from Game 1. However, the three-time Coach of the Year still relies on his vintage principles. His message wasn’t pointed or extreme.

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“He said try and keep the same approach. And we’re going to watch film because as Pop says, when you win, you were never as good as you thought you were and when you lose, you’re never as bad,” Victor Wembanyama revealed.

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The message wasn’t to show more effort or do things differently. It was the exact opposite. Popovich wanted to keep things simple, imploring the Spurs to change nothing. He just wanted them to stick to the process and, mainly, put their head down and work. The results were in full effect.

The San Antonio Spurs shot the ball better, turned the Timberwolves over 22 times, and recorded one of their most prolific playoff wins of all-time. That was the magic of Popovich. His inviting personality serves the players. And in turn, he trusts them to do the right thing and work with the highest level of commitment.

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Players can’t help but reciprocate those sentiments. That’s the reason whenever any former Spurs legend is visiting the city, they arrive at the facility to spend time with Gregg Popovich. He’s more than just a legendary head coach in the NBA. Pop signified that being human and forming a connection with the players is ultimately the greatest asset as a head coach.

The next generation of Spurs are still mesmerised by his presence. But all Coach Pop wants is to assist them in reaching their full potential.