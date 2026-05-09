Hakeem Olajuwon Helps Victor Wembanyama Join Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Rare Playoff Feat vs. Timberwolves

Three times in the fourth quarter, Victor Wembanyama deployed the same spin fade-away — Hakeem Olajuwon’s signature move — over Rudy Gobert. Sixteen points later, he had joined a four-man list that includes Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: players who have posted 35+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 5+ blocks in a single playoff game. Wembanyama is the only one who did it, shooting 70% from the field.

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The summer that produced this performance looked nothing like a typical pre-draft workout. There were sessions with Kevin Garnett. There were the quieter, more meditative disciplines he has spoken about before. But the work that showed up most visibly on the court in Game 3 came from Olajuwon, the Rockets legend who drilled him on footwork and post craft during the offseason.

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Wembanyama said as much after the win. “I had to resort to some things Hakeem taught me in this fourth quarter. Many things, but especially that spin fade away over Rudy,” the Spurs talisman said.

Think about how rare this is: No other big man has pulled off this monster stat line in the last 25 years. Shaq did it three times in his prime, Hakeem three times during his championship runs, Kareem twice in his unstoppable skyhook era. But in today’s switch-heavy, perimeter-oriented playoffs? Crickets from the rest of the league’s centers. No Jokic, no Embiid, no recent Gobert equivalent has touched it. This wasn’t just a big night- it was a throwback dominance masterclass.

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Off the 16 he scored in the fourth quarter, Victor Wembanyama reflected on Hakeem Olajuwon’s secrets several times. He showed crafty footwork to get a quick layup against Jaden McDaniels. He later showed the confidence to go right at Rudy Gobert, a four-time DPOY who is experiencing a defensive peak during the ongoing playoffs.

The performance was evidence. Victor Wembanyama’s intrigue and curiosity are actually paying off. Whether it’s by showing patience and waiting for his moments or utilizing the lessons he gathered while working out with NBA legends in the summer, everything is coming together. The Spurs talisman put up one of his most complete performances, a 39-point explosion in only his second playoff road game, on the road in a hostile environment against a Wolves squad built to stop him.

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And there’s more he could achieve to match Hakeem Olajuwon. As things stand, Wemby’s already claimed the DPOY, leaving no doubts over his stake. He is also an MVP finalist and still alive in the playoffs. A Finals MVP and MVP would make only the second player after Hakeem to have such a decorated season.

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Mitch Johnson’s trust paved the way for Wembanyama’s historic night

Hakeem Olajuwon wasn’t the only person who assisted Wembanyama’s historic night. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson was stuck in a compromised position with a little over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Wembanyama picked up his fifth foul. Another mistake, even a slight misjudgment, and the Spurs would have lost the most imposing figure on the floor tonight.

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Johnson could have benched the French center to burn some of the clock away. But the Spurs head coach trusted the franchise cornerstone. In a two-point game with a chance to reclaim homecourt advantage, Johnson didn’t leave anything to chance.

“We didn’t intend to leave any bullets in the chamber when it came to keeping him on the bench. We were going to put him in the game, and if he fouled out, we’d deal with it,” said the San Antonio Spurs head coach.

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None of it was calculated like some old-school chess move. Maybe a grizzled veteran coach pulls the plug to play it safe. But Johnson, in his first playoffs as head coach, rolled the dice with the same fire his young team brings. That’s gutsy leadership—betting on your superstar when it counts most, and it paid off huge.

The result was instant. Victor Wembanyama added eight more points, a couple of rebounds, and a resounding block against Anthony Edwards. Mitch Johnson’s decision shaped the Spurs’ confidence to close out Game 3 on a high note and take back control of this series.