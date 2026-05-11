“He Took Matter Into His Own Hands”: Victor Wembanyama’s Controversial Elbow Gets Backed by Mitch Johnson for One Reason

Victor Wembanyama’s uncharacteristic ejection in the first half changed everything. The San Antonio Spurs lost the most influential player of the series with a chance to go up 3-1. Wemby’s elbow showcased inexperience, a player who is playing in the playoffs for the first time. There wasn’t a consideration for the consequences, which have now landed the Spurs in a tricky position after four games.

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However, Mitch Johnson sympathized with the 22-year-old. “I just think that the amount of physicality that people play with him, at some level, you have to protect yourself. Every single play on every single part of the floor, people are trying to impose their physicality on him,” said the Spurs head coach.

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Last game, Rudy Gobert held Wembanyama’s hand to prevent a block. Anthony Edwards followed it up with an identical action that referees overlooked. Other times, it’s been Julius Randle pinning the Spurs center using his strength. Even today, Wemby battled Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels and still couldn’t get a clean rebound.

So, Mitch Johnson didn’t look at it as an immature reaction from Wembanyama. The Spurs head coach blamed officials for pushing the reigning DPOY to reach the end of his patience, leaving him with no other choice.

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“I’m glad he took matters into his own hands… [Wemby’s] going to have to protect himself if [the refs] are not. The amount of physicality that people play with, with him, at some level, you have to protect yourself,” said Mitch Johnson.

To clarify, the Spurs head coach didn’t want Naz Reid to get with an elbow. Johnson was glad to see the Timberwolves center wasn’t seriously injured. Johnson used the moment to direct the officials’ attention towards Wembanyama. Standing at 7’4”, most of the human ways of upsetting a player’s rhythm don’t work on Wemby. The Timberwolves also thrive when playing with physicality, no matter the risk-reward ratio.

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In this case, Johnson feels there needs to be more balance. But would that also mean paying greater attention to some of Wembanyama’s defensive actions? Chris Finch was very vocal in calling out the goaltends during his historic 12-block performance. So maybe this goes both ways. The referees need to be better, looks like that’s the takeaway from Johnson’s postgame rant.

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Mitch Johnson proud of the Spurs’ reaction

Even after Victor Wembanyama found out he was ejected, there wasn’t an upset expression on his face. Instead, the Spurs’ cornerstone went to everyone in the Spurs contingent. He shook their hands, never losing confidence in the team’s ability to win games without his imposing impact. And it nearly paid off.

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The Spurs began the second half with vigor, holding Minnesota to just 20 points in the third. They turned the game over.

“Had a chance to win, things we could have been better at. Didn’t close it out the way we wanted to, but I thought the reaction was obviously phenomenal. We were leading there till the end, then they made some shots. We didn’t finish the possession with the rebounds, got some tough whistles,” Johnson said about the team’s second-half performance.

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Even without Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs have shown they can pull results throughout the season. They are 12-6 in games without him. Tonight, when ejected with just four points in 12 minutes, the Spurs’ backcourt depth showed out. Each of Dylan Harper, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle scored at least 20 points.

However, in spite of some commendable performances, the Spurs needed Wembanyama. The Timberwolves scored 14 of their 34 fourth-quarter points in the paint. Luke Kornet couldn’t provide the rim protection that Victor Wembanyama does. The Wolves took complete advantage of his ejection, tying the series at 2-2 after four games.

It’s all to play for in San Antonio, where Victor Wembanyama will arguably show greater emotional resolve considering the weight of the matchup.