“He Was Lethargic”: NBA Hall of Famer Blames Victor Wembanyama for Spurs’ Collapse Against Thunder in Game 5

The Spurs needed Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead, but Wembanyama looked timid. If Victor Wembanyama was even half as motivated as when he saw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lift the MVP trophy, the Spurs cornerstone would have a catalogue of terrorizing plays. However, the Spurs didn’t get the ferocious side of Wemby in tonight’s pivotal Game 5. Victor Wembanyama looked lethargic in Game 5, and Tracy McGrady noticed.

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“I think we’re all confused and trying to figure out what happened,” NBA legend Tracy McGrady said of the performance. Wembanyama is usually unshakeable, but tonight he looked rattled. McGrady didn’t feel the same kind of exhilaration when watching the young Spurs talisman in arguably the most vital game of the season.

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“When you’re coming into a game where what’s at stake, I expected a legendary performance, a historic performance, and the first quarter, it just seems like he was tired, he was lethargic, he didn’t have the energy that they possess that he should have, and come out in a Game 5 with. I don’t know what it was,” the former Orlando Magic forward added post-game.

While Wembanyama finished lobs and blocked shots, he was beaten on offensive rebounds by the much shorter Jaylin Williams. He was every inch the 7’4″ giant. But the relentless rebounder and defender who usually battles to turn games around never showed up. You can argue fatigue must have set in. The Thunder have guarded him with extreme physicality, at times even crossing the line.

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Imago May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

He looked to be heavy on his feet today. A 20-point, 4-15 night is not what you expect when the season hangs in balance. Tracy McGrady wasn’t impressed, especially with his measly 15 field goal attempts. And the Magic legend made it clear. Game 6 needs to be very different if the Spurs want a chance at winning this series.

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“Game 6 has to be a different Wembanyama… There should never be a time when he should have 15 shots in this type of game. He has to dominate the paint. He has to live in the paint because that’s where he collapses the shell. Just by starting down there, he is collapsing the shell and is opening things up for his teammates, and that didn’t happen today,” McGrady concluded.

Health is holding Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs back

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be a far better team than what’s been presented. Had Jalen Williams been playing, the series would have unfolded differently. But OKC knew and had been prepared for these absences. Tonight, Jared McCain stepped into the starting lineup and gave them 20 points. Alex Caruso continued his sensational series, scoring 22 off the bench in a must-win Game 5 at home.

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The same can’t be said for the San Antonio Spurs. They do have all their stars and promising talent on the floor. However, a key combination is hobbled. De’Aaron Fox has missed several games due to a high ankle sprain, but has suited up despite it, something head coach Mitch Johnson praised. However, playing through the ailment has caused issues with consistency. Fox is expected to be the number two option, but hasn’t scored 20 points in this series.

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Dylan Harper, too, has struggled since suffering an abductor injury in Game 2. He’s yet to score in double-digits after establishing himself as the third star who could compensate for a bruised De’Aaron Fox. Them not operating at peak efficiency during this time of the year has left much of the offensive responsibilities on Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama. The former had troubles initially with turnovers. Now, Wemby seems to have reached his exhaustion point.

Ultimately, this series is very closely contested. The team that’s healthier has the advantage. The Thunder, even without two key contributors, has enough bodies to maintain its standard of play. As time goes on, it looks like the Spurs are being burdened by their hobbled roster.