Rockets’ Alperen Sengun Breaks Silence on Kevin Durant Relationship, Addresses Trade Rumors

The experiment of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun came to a screeching halt at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6, a 98-78 loss. It was even more painful as the veteran KD sat on the sidelines and played one game of this series because of a knee injury, followed by an ankle issue. After last season’s first-round exit, there was a roster overhaul. With rumors of the same going around, the Houston Rockets star did not shy away from answering about his future.

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Sengun spoke to the media after the loss on several topics, ranging from his plans for the off-season to his relationship with Durant. On the latter, the Turkish star said, “It’s been amazing, man. Just trying to learn a lot of things from him. Obviously, he’s a legend of basketball, the NBA. He’s been in here for so long, just off the court, try to talk to him. On the court, just playing with him has been amazing, learning a lot of things from him, and, at the end of the day, we have summer coming. Hopefully, we can spend some time together, learn more, and get ready for next season.”

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The question about their relationship has been a hot debate. A few months ago, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins revealed there was discontent in the Houston locker room. NBA veteran Charlie Villanueva also added that,” Your two best players don’t get along. Because you can see whenever Sengun does some sh-t, KD making faces, body language ain’t good and vice versa.” This was visible during the regular-season matchup against the Lakers.

When Luka Doncic was at the free-throw line, Sengun had the time to talk to his veteran leader. He went back to his position on the court, but Kevin Durant‘s action caught everyone’s attention. He first looked at the sidelines and shook his head left and right as if he did not agree with what his teammate was implying. But from Alperen Sengun’s answer, it seemed there were no issues between the duo. But the off-season will paint a better picture, as both of them have been part of trade rumors. The 23-year-old spoke about the uncertainty, but is ready to face the summer.

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“Well, I cannot do anything about those conversations; it just is what it is,” said Sengun. “You stay with it, and that was a front office job to do it, so I cannot do anything about it. And wherever I go or wherever I’m staying over here, if I stay here, I’m just going to stay with it. I’m going to do what I’m doing, and same goals, same everything.” He did look less convincing in his answer about staying with the Rockets.

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Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun have both been linked with trade rumors

Reports from The Athletic’s Will Guillory stated the Rockets could shop Sengun. The potential targets for a deal include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, or Donovan Mitchell as the franchise looks to accelerate its championship timeline. His 5-year, $185 million contract is also the most team-friendly “star” contract in the league. In fact, it seems even Kevin Durant is not safe after just one year in Houston.

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The Slim Reaper was supposed to be the perfect fit, but the Rockets regressed from No. 2 to No. 5 this season. KD will also be 38 years old, with $90 million left on his contract, heading into next season. “The Rockets thought that KD was their missing piece, and instead, there’s a chance they’ll turn him into a stepping stone this summer.” NBA reporter Michael Pina of The Ringer reported on the potential Durant exit from the Rockets.

It will be interesting to see what kind of decision the front office makes. Last year, they did not have full faith in Alperen Sengun’s abilities and brought in Kein Durant. But now both seem to be on the verge of an exit.