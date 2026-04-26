Rockets Hit With Sad Kevin Durant Blow Amid Locker Room Rift Rumors

It’s time. And the Houston Rockets are bound to enter panic mode after hearing the latest update from the medical room. They’re already walking into Sunday’s game with a 0-3 record against the Los Angeles Lakers. Just when they hoped they could find a way out and somehow clinch a win in the eliminator, we’re hearing that luck isn’t on Kevin Durant’s side, again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, “Durant came into the Rockets facility this morning for his rehab with the team’s medical staff and participated in film session and meetings with teammates. The bone bruise has created swelling, stiffness and lack of mobility in the ankle, sources said. Houston will face a 3-0 series deficit with Durant out tonight.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant is set to miss Game 4 against the Lakers after suffering a bone bruise in his sprained ankle, and he continues to receive around-the-clock treatment to accelerate recovery. However, the team doctors have not yet cleared him to return, leaving Houston without its star scorer.

A sprained ankle, paired with a bone bruise, usually sets a recovery range of 2 to 8 weeks for the sprain alone. The bone bruise can extend healing closer to 4-12 weeks, depending on severity. Mild cases often allow a return to basketball activity in about 1-3 weeks, though lingering pain may persist. Moderate injuries typically require 3-6 weeks, while severe sprains or deeper bruises can stretch recovery to 6-12+ weeks. NBA athletes sometimes return earlier if symptoms remain controlled and stability improves. However, the Rockets just do not have the luxury of recovery time at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, according to The Athletic, Durant’s current injury “would’ve potentially sidelined him for multiple weeks if it happened during the regular season, according to a team source.” Recovery shifts based on ligament grade, weight-bearing ability, swelling, stability, and pain under impact. In NBA contexts, ankle sprains typically take 2 to 8 weeks to heal, while bone bruises may extend timelines. Many returns cluster around 1 month, though the range spans 1-2 weeks to 2-3 months.

Durant had returned in Game 2 despite a bruised right knee, playing 41 minutes, 23 points, but the Rockets lost 101-94. He proved durable all season, playing 2,840 total minutes across 78 games after the Phoenix trade, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. However, now, the Rockets sit at the brink of elimination after an OT collapse in Game 3. Meanwhile, they’ve struggled to consistently score against the Lakers’ connected defense through three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without Durant, Houston’s playoff hopes could collapse against the Lakers’ disciplined defense, turning every possession into an uphill battle. Meanwhile, unrest continues to spill inside the Rockets’ locker room. The latest revelation about KD’s relationship with his teammates has now come to light.

ADVERTISEMENT

No one knows what’s going on with Kevin Durant’s rehab!

Kevin Durant’s teammates remain in the dark about his situation, sparking uncertainty about whether regular contact or check-ins are happening in the locker room. Insider Dave McMenamin reported, “Amen Thompson was asked how KD was feeling, and he said, ‘To be honest with you, I don’t know.’ Whether that means KD has been doing all of his rehab away from the team or the team hasn’t been checking in on him, that’s another dynamic to look for as we head towards tip-off.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Durant missed Game 1 due to a right knee bruise and then struggled with nine turnovers in Game 2. His 22-year-old teammate then delivered a pointed message, adding to the tension. “It makes it difficult, but at the end of the day, they’re trying to stop him, and the other guys have to be aggressive. We’ve got to be aggressive out of it, make the right reads, and make the right decisions,” Jabari Smith Jr. said. He first acknowledged Durant’s struggles against LA, but then…

Smith added, “It’s on him to find ways to get himself involved and get to his spots without the double team. Just because he’s getting double-teamed, we still need him to be KD. There are still ways around it. We’ve got some fixes, and we’re going to be better the next two games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Houston stands on the edge of collapse amid deepening uncertainty around Durant. Locker room confusion and uneven execution have added tension. As a result, trust, rhythm, and leadership are all under strain as the series heads deeper into a desperate battle against the Lakers.