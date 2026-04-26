Rockets Star Clueless About Kevin Durant’s Injury Status Ahead of Do-or-Die Game 4 vs. Lakers

This time last year, the Houston Rockets were locking horns with the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. They were at par with Stephen Curry & Co., dragging the series till Game 7. But this time, their 0-3 record against the Los Angeles Lakers is narrating a different story. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant’s ankle injury is adding intrigue, not just for the fans, but also for teammates who are equally clueless.

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The Rockets are meeting the Lakers at Toyota Center on Sunday. Before the matchup, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin offered an update on Durant. “Amen Thompson was asked how KD was feeling, and he said, ‘To be honest with you, I don’t know.’ Whether that means KD has been doing all of his rehab away from the team or the team hasn’t been checking in on him, that’s another dynamic to look for as we head towards tip-off.”

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Now the insider also informed that inside the practice facility, Kevin Durant was grinding through nonstop rehab on his sore left ankle, and the urgency felt real. During Game 3, while fans wondered about his absence, Ime Udoka revealed he was logging underwater treadmill sessions mid-game. Meanwhile, that intense routine rolled into Sunday. And with Game 4’s late tip, KD now gains extra hours to recover, recalibrate, and chase readiness before the next crucial showdown begins.

Heading into Round 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets looked loaded. Kevin Durant was healthy through most of the week, while the Lakers braced to miss Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. However, just before Game 1, a knee contusion sidelined Kevin Durant, leaving Houston exposed. Therefore, even against a depleted Lakers squad, the Rockets stumbled early and struggled to find rhythm without their leader.

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Then came a brief spark. Durant returned in Game 2 despite a bruised right knee, logging 41 minutes and dropping 23 points, yet the Rockets still fell 101-94. Meanwhile, he proved his durability all season, ranking second with 2,840 total minutes, playing 70+ games after the Phoenix trade, and averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Still, sitting at 0-3 after an overtime collapse in Game 3, Houston remains desperate, and Durant’s status lingers uncertain hours before tip-off.

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Houston’s errors are visible, and Kevin Durant’s status complicates the situation further

Tension quietly trailed the Houston Rockets all season, and the whispers refused to fade. Reports tied Kevin Durant to burner account chatter aimed at teammates, and although nothing was firmly proven, the noise stuck. As a result, chemistry questions lingered. On the court, those doubts showed up. Houston opened strong, then slipped midseason, falling from a top-three seed to fifth in the West.

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Moreover, late-game execution kept breaking down, especially when Durant drew double teams, and the offense grew predictable. Then the playoffs magnified everything. Durant played just one game in the series and missed two due to injury, adding further instability.

In Game 2, he posted 23 points but also coughed up nine turnovers under pressure. Since then, his absence has stripped the offense of structure. Meanwhile, Ime Udoka held firm, confirming Durant returns only when fully cleared, protecting him while leaving Houston exposed.

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Imago Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on from the court during the final minutes of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Moreover, roster questions kept circling the Rockets, and that crack is absolutely inevitable. The loss of Fred VanVleet to an Achilles injury before the season ripped out their steady point guard presence. They turned towards Reed Sheppard and depended heavily on Kevin Durant to run the show. However, without a true floor general, the offense often drifted, especially when the pressure dialed up.

That void screamed loudest late in games. Even in Game 3, Houston sat comfortably with a six-point cushion and under 30 seconds left. But it unraveled. Execution slipped, and control vanished. Meanwhile, the Lakers stayed sharp and seized the moment in a crucial OT win of 112-108.

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Now, KD’s status for Game 4 remains a mystery, and his teammates remain clueless. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets’ postseason exit is just one loss away. Therefore, Sunday appears as a do-or-die situation for Ime Udoka and Co.