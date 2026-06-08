“I Use the Example of Jalen Brunson”: Long Island Bishop Preaching Knicks’ NBA Finals Run to Catholic Followers

On May 8, 1970, Madison Square Garden erupted when Willis Reed emerged from the tunnel before Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Across New York, fans gathered around televisions and radios as the Knicks chased their first championship. One of those fans was a young John Barres, who later said the Knicks teams of that era “formed me in so many ways.”

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More than five decades later, the emotions surrounding Knicks basketball have returned to New York in full force. Madison Square Garden is hosting NBA Finals games again, jerseys have taken over the city, and decades of frustration have suddenly given way to hope. One person who appreciates that connection is Bishop John Barres of Rockville Centre.

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“The way they have such a wonderful team chemistry is a great metaphor for the Holy Spirit’s chemistry in the mission of the church in every continent,” Barres told the New York Post in an exclusive.

The comparison is not a new one for Barres. During the 50th anniversary of the Knicks’ 1970 championship, he praised that team’s “exceptionally unselfish play and team chemistry,” arguing that the search for “the open man” offered lessons that extended far beyond basketball. More than half a century later, he sees similar qualities in Brunson’s Knicks.

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There’s also a special connection to Jalen Brunson.

“I use the example of Jalen Brunson stepping up with his three pointers — his management of the floor, the wonderful way he passes, the wonderful way he drives to the basket, the wonderful way he reads the other team,” Barres added.

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The connection goes deeper than fandom. Barres wore No. 11 during his years as a Princeton junior varsity point guard, the same number Brunson wears today. He has said he is “mesmerized” by Brunson’s unselfishness, leadership and decision-making, qualities he believes translate naturally into lessons about service and responsibility. Barres often refers to himself as a “point guard of the mission,” borrowing basketball language to explain his role leading one of the country’s largest Catholic dioceses.

Imago May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

“In some beautiful and mysterious way, this was meant to be, and it’s giving a lift to New Yorkers and Knicks fans…I wouldn’t be surprised this weekend if we see [jerseys and t-shirts at mass].” Barres said of the first NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden since 1999.

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The excitement is understandable. Madison Square Garden had not hosted an NBA Finals game since 1999, making this one of the most anticipated stretches of basketball the city has seen in a generation. For Barres, the atmosphere has reinforced his belief that sports can unite people in ways few other institutions can.

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Barres’ admiration for Brunson goes beyond clutch shots and playoff heroics. The bishop has repeatedly pointed to the guard’s leadership, decision-making and willingness to put the team first, qualities that align closely with the lessons he hopes to pass on through his ministry.

Jalen Brunson is all for New York

“I think the way I carry myself and way I do things, it’s a credit to how I was raised by my parents. But also part of their philosophy steeps into the Mamba mentality as well. So there’s a connectivity there. I do my best to stay present in the moment and do everything I can to make sure my mind is right. Be mentally and physically ready every day. Trusting my work. It’s what’s gotten me here,” Brunson said.

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Brunson has repeatedly emphasized the importance of family, preparation and gratitude throughout his rise in New York. Those themes have become central to his relationship with the fanbase and help explain why figures such as Barres view him as more than just a star athlete.

“I’m so thankful. I’m so honored to be able to put ‘New York’ across my chest. Wouldn’t trade that feeling for anything in the world,” he said before Game 3.

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Whether the Knicks finish the job or not, Barres believes the run has already accomplished something meaningful. More than 50 years after watching the Knicks’ championship years as a young fan, he now finds himself drawing lessons from another Finals run. This time, the teacher’s tool just happens to be Jalen Brunson and a Knicks team that has given New York plenty to believe in.