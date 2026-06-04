“I Was Seeing Her in the Stands”: Karl-Anthony Towns Makes Emotional Confession About His Late Mother to Shaquille O’Neal

Since his childhood, Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother, Jackie-Cruz Towns, had always motivated him to achieve whatever he wanted. However, she passed away a month after contracting the COVID-19 virus in 2020. Six years down the road, and Towns is always looking for signs that she is looking out for him.

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So, when he stepped into an 18,835-strong Frost Bank Center, he didn’t feel any jitters like you would heading into the NBA Finals. Talking to Shaquille O’Neal after securing a 105-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks star revealed how his mother guided him yet again.

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“This is something that, as a kid, you always dream about,” Towns told Shaq. “You just hope to be an NBA player, let alone be in an NBA Finals. And all day, it was just a weird feeling. I felt like a kid getting ready to play in my Saturday AAU games and Sunday AAU games. In a way, I felt like I was seeing her in the stands, and it was just fun, really fun.”

The opposing arena faded. KAT was focused only on his mother’s presence, not the Spurs’ roar when they were taking charge in the first half. And just then, Towns knew he had to play and win for his mother.

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He attacked Wembanyama, the league’s best rim protector, with fearless abandon. That childlike delusion fueled KAT as he bagged 18 points through three quarters when Jalen Brunson felt the pushback from the Spurs’ suffocating defense. He even grabbed 12 rebounds, imposing his physicality until Brunson figured out a way past the Spurs’ defense.

Despite this being the biggest moment of his career, where “you would expect to have the pressure at the highest”, Karl-Anthony Towns was a kid again.

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Jackie-Cruz Towns was his greatest supporter. From hugging him uncontrollably when he chose Kentucky to when Towns won Rookie of the Year, she was there. Tonight, her spirit reached down to Karl-Anthony Towns, and the NBA world saw a fearless kid just running and trying to do everything.

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New York Knicks pull off another comeback, take Game 1 on the road

Halfway through the third quarter, the New York Knicks were down by 14. They started the second half on a swift 8-2 run. It felt like New York was overwhelmed. Their fans weren’t allowed to take over the Frost Bank Center, and most importantly, Jalen Brunson was kept quiet. Through three quarters, he had launched 22 shots, making only seven. It seemed like Brunson had exhausted himself. But he’s not called for ‘The Captain’ for nothing.

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Brunson took over, executing every play in his arsenal in the fourth quarter. 13 points on 5/9 shooting without a single turnover. He completely took over, making layups and timely shots to squash the Spurs at their home. He wasn’t the only star performer.

Towns kept the Knicks in the hunt.

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OG Anunoby’s 17 points were just as crucial, while he also played stunning defense on Wembanyama. The Knicks actually attacked Wembanyama when he got touches outside the rim. So, although he had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Wemby gave the ball away 6 times. Mitchell Robinson, Anunoby, and Towns combined to limit Wembanyama from establishing himself in the paint. The WCF MVP shot 28.6%, relying on free throws for most of his 26 points.

The Knicks limited the Spurs’ passing, preventing easy paint entries. This constrained slashers like Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper from making any plays. The Knicks outscored the Spurs 50-42 inside the paint. They also showed more heart, scoring 23 second-chance points while recording just 10 offensive rebounds. This New York team has the players to turn games around, a closer that never gets rattled, and finally a coach who thrives at game planning.

The Knicks’ defense was splendid, executing everything they wanted and limiting the San Antonio Spurs from getting to their usual sets. The disruption, mixed with contributions like Josh Hart’s 15 rebounds and four steals, and Landry Shamet’s three-point barrage, sets this Knicks side apart from their past iterations. They are solid and together, no matter who is in front of them.