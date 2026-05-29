“I’m Not Sure to Be Honest”: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has No Answer for Spurs Defense as Thunder Star Reaches Career Low

The Spurs didn’t just cool off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander- they dragged him out of rhythm entirely. The reigning MVP finished with 15 points on 6-of-18 shooting, marking his fourth straight game below 40 percent from the field, his longest such stretch since the 2021-22 season, per ESPN. For most stars, that’s a slump. For Gilgeous-Alexander, whose regular season felt untouchably precise, it’s an alarm bell. But despite describing himself as “self-critical,” he couldn’t give a definitive answer for the slump.

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“Yeah, I’m not too sure to be honest. A lot of the shots that I’m shooting, I’ve shot plenty of times before, and they feel good. They’re just not going in. But yeah, it’s too late to abandon my work and abandon my game and who I am. This late in the season, I got to trust it and live or die by it,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters after Game 6.

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His output, in general, hasn’t reflected that of a two-time MVP in these playoffs. It stung the Thunder tonight, as SGA recorded a -28 point differential. It’s the worst impact for an MVP in a closeout game since Joel Embiid in 2023 against the Boston Celtics. That Embiid series itself became a cautionary tale – a dominant regular-season force rendered passive by a defense built to disrupt his rhythm, and Philadelphia never recovered. A series where he’s shot under 40% from the field, there must be plenty of things the former Finals MVP isn’t doing well. What he shared explains some of the ugly, hard-to-watch performances, such as in Game 5, where SGA scored 32 on just seven made field goals.

San Antonio turned every possession into a maze. The usual pockets of space disappeared. Driving lanes closed before they opened. Every pull-up came with a body attached. Instead of gliding to his spots, Gilgeous-Alexander spent the night searching for them. That’s what made Game 6 feel different. This wasn’t simply a superstar missing shots he normally makes.

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It looked like a defense that finally understood how to interrupt his rhythm and had the personnel to keep doing it. Just a few games after his nine-game road streak of 20-point playoff performances ended, Gilgeous-Alexander failed to reach the mark again, finishing with only four assists in Oklahoma City’s biggest game of the season.

Imago May 26, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the third quarter in game five of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

He’s struggled with the Spurs’ physicality and on-ball pressure. His three primary defenders, Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper, and Devin Vassell, have all held him to shooting below 50% in this series.

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What makes this trio uniquely punishing is their combination of length and pressure timing. Castle and Harper, both standing 6’6″ or taller with elite lateral quickness, deny SGA his preferred early-catch positions and force him to initiate offense further from the basket. Vassell, meanwhile, is an expert help-side disruptor.

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His ability to hedge off kick-out threats and rotate back onto SGA mid-drive collapses the very windows Gilgeous-Alexander relies on to generate high-percentage looks.

That number goes to under 30% when guarded by Harper and Vassell. And he can’t rely on finishing tough drives through their bumps and strength. Victor Wembanyama is anchoring the paint, which changes OKC’s entire offensive scheme.

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With Wembanyama patrolling the restricted area, averaging 4.1 blocks per game this postseason, SGA can no longer attack the rim as a release valve when perimeter defenders force him baseline.

It effectively seals off his most lethal scoring zone and compresses every drive into a contested mid-range pull-up, precisely the shot the Spurs are willing to concede.

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With Wembanyama patrolling the restricted area, averaging 3.7 blocks per game this postseason, SGA can no longer attack the rim as a release valve when perimeter defenders force him baseline.

It effectively seals off his most lethal scoring zone and compresses every drive into a contested mid-range pull-up, precisely the shot the Spurs are willing to concede.

Shai has had to rely far more on jumpshots than any other series. And it’s the distance too. SGA is converting less than 40% of his looks from the mid-range and in the paint (outside the restricted area). He’s also gone cold from the three-point line.

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This was his third game in the series without a single three-pointer while taking multiple attempts. The Thunder’s cornerstone has been a flawless facilitator against the Spurs’ tenacity.

He’s averaging close to 9 assists on 3 turnovers per game. However, with one final game to decide their fate, OKC needs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to be a threat, or else, they might get knocked out early, as it happened tonight.

Spurs show no mercy to force Game 7

The San Antonio Spurs had their backs against the wall, but they played as if they were the ones with an edge. That’s the magic of having a Game 6 to extend the series at home. The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t lead for a single second. The Spurs started every half with a searing punch. The Thunder could never recover, as they fell into the pattern of trying to manage the situation rather than ever taking control.

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“Yeah, they just punched, and we didn’t punch back. They were the aggressors tonight from start to finish. They played harder than us, made more shots, were more aggressive, like we’re in attack mode, and we were on our heels. We, like you said, we kept it in a manageable spot, but in the second half, it just blew out of proportion,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But it started to get out of hand right when the Spurs finished the first quarter with a 35-22 advantage. Victor Wembanyama bounced back with 22 first-half points after an upsetting performance in Game 5. The Spurs’ explosive backcourt of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle combined for 35 points and 13 assists with only two turnovers between them.

On the other hand, the Thunder were beaten at their own game. San Antonio showcased its depth, while OKC desperately searched for answers. Not a single Thunder player reached 20 points. Only four finished in double figures, and none managed to score more than 15.

Now, the Thunder get one more chance. With their season on the line, they must protect home court in the biggest game they’ve faced so far. But in a matchup fueled by this much intensity and anticipation, composure matters more than anything.

Right now, OKC’s leader looks out of rhythm, and that instability has carried over to the rest of the roster. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to set the tone early in Game 7, even if it means battling through San Antonio’s relentless perimeter defense. Because make no mistake: Victor Wembanyama is going to throw everything he has into this game, and once he finds his rhythm, nobody on OKC has shown they can stop him.