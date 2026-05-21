“I’m Number One”: Victor Wembanyama’s Trash Talk to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on MVP Night Revealed in Unearthed Video

Every bone in Victor Wembanyama’s body wants to dominate the Thunder. He relishes the opportunity, playing against the defending champs and also the reigning MVP. After a 4-1 season series win, the stakes were higher in Game 1 of their postseason battle. Minutes before it began, Wemby had to watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lift the MVP trophy right in front of him. There were no taunts, but Wemby didn’t look thrilled. Having been a finalist, the Spurs’ cornerstone wanted to win. However, instead of being upset, Wembanyama caved the history books.

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41 points, 24 rebounds, and three blocks while sharing the floor with the SGA, the MVP of the league. Early in the game, he flushed a dunk over the Thunder talisman and arch-nemesis Chet Holmgren. “Little boy,” he told the OKC duo afterwards, according to a professional lip reader LegendZ on X. That wasn’t even the biggest moment of the night. Wembanyama was consistently dominant, leveraging his size to take high-efficiency shots at the rim.

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Throughout the game, the versatile center ended up taking just two three-pointers. His only make from those attempts? Wembanyama hit a 28-footer with barely any time to force overtime. That dagger, no matter how you see it, solidified Wembanyama’s status as a perennial MVP candidate. “I’m number one,” he told the hostile Thunder fans who grew eerily silent after the Spurs All-Star made the shot from the heavens.

Victor Wembanyama had a singular goal on the night of Game 1. No matter how improbable it sounded, he wanted to win. And in every critical moment, the NBA’s ‘alien’ made an impact. Defensively, he stopped fast breaks by being the only defender protecting the rim. His offensive rebounding was elite, pulling down 9 against the Chet Holmgren-Isaiah Hartenstein duo. Most of all, Wemby gave OKC a finisher in double overtime.

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Victor Wembanyama scored 9 of the 14 Spurs points in the second overtime. He again challenged and prevailed against Chet Holmgren at the rim. After finishing a contested dunk, where he was fouled by Holmgrem, Wemby said, “This is my s–t, this is my s–t!” straight to the crowd. Winning this game was important. However, Wembanyama wanted to show up. Months after making his case for MVP, the Spurs sensation gave many more reasons to voters for the upcoming season.

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“My first one would be that defense is 50% of the game and that it is undervalued so far in the MVP race. I believe I’m the most impactful player defensively in the league. “Second argument would be that we almost swept OKC in the season, and we dominated them three times with their real team… The third argument would be that offense impact is not just points,” he had said when making a case to be the most valuable player.

He packaged everything together in the Game 1 performance.

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Draymond Green puts Wembanyama’s performance in all-time air

Victor Wembanyama’s Game 1 efforts weren’t just an explosive performance. You need to understand the significance behind his historic night. The Thunder hadn’t lost through two playoff series, let alone at home. They had a spotless record, were in front of their fans, and were at a high of seeing their teammate win his second consecutive MVP. Wemby disturbed everything, taking away their undefeated record, and making it a perfect night for himself and the Spurs.

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All of this at 22 years old in his conference finals debut. No one since Wilt Chamberlain had put up a 40-20 game in their first experience of the conference finals. It was also only the second time a player aged 22 or under had done it, joining Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. Likewise, looking at how influential he was during Game 1, four-time NBA champion Draymond Green admitted it belongs as one of the top playoff performances in history.

“It has to be up there for the top games because you have to put in context what’s actually happened. And what I mean by that is, this team, this young fella, just went on the road versus the defending champions [on] the night Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was presented his [NBA] MVP award, without their starting point guard [De’Aaron Fox], and they went on the road and he did everything he had to do including hitting a bomb from no-man’s land,” he said on his podcast.

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As mentioned earlier, it wasn’t just offensive dominance. Victor Wembanyama blew up every game plan OKC tried to execute. Pulling and fouling him at the rim didn’t work, and he hit his free throws. While defending, just his presence kept the Thunder from entering the paint. Any shot was a hopeful floater. The pressure of getting blocked even reached Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed an easy shot under the rim with Wembanyama just standing there.

Seeing someone else get crowned MVP, stuck with Wembanyama. Winning it mattered to him. But he never let frustration get the better of him. His only statement after the game was, “It feels like I still got a lot to learn. And I want to get that trophy many times in my career”. Anytime there’s another deadlock, voters will recall this performance. It’s the night Wemby proved he is every bit of the star that the biggest names in the league are. And he’s not interested in waiting for his turn.