Is Anthony Edwards Playing Tonight in Game 1 vs Spurs? Timberwolves Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More

The Minnesota Timberwolves were underdogs against the Nuggets, and Game 4 injuries could have swung the series the wrong way. Donte DiVincenzo suffered a torn ACL and will be out for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards was racing against the clock due to a hyperextended left knee and a bone bruise. His status for Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs is uncertain no more.

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Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Spurs in Game 1?

Previously, reports suggested that Anthony Edwards would be out on a week-to-week basis. But the 24-year-old has completely outpaced his expected recovery timeline and will be back nine days after the brutal injury incident. The injury forced him out of Game 4 and sidelined him for the next two contests. The Wolves star was previously listed as questionable, which was again positive news. Now, it’s even better as he will start the Conference semifinals series opener.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania noted, “Anthony Edwards has received medical clearance and is expected to play tonight in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs. Barring any setback in his pregame warmups. He’s been pushing and really planning on trying to give this a go in Game 1 tonight. He’s made unforeseen progress in the last 24 hours.”

Anthony Edwards was out on the floor 2.5 hours before Game 1, warming up that left knee. Even teammate Julius Randle said, “I’m on record calling him Wolverine,” referencing the iconic Marvel Wolverine character, whose body heals automatically and can even survive any bullet. Although he won’t be a starter in this game. Anthony Edwards will come off the bench for the third time since his rookie year and will be on a minutes limit tonight.

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With him back, the Timberwolves are trying to reach the Western Conference finals for the third consecutive season. Minnesota went 2-1 against San Antonio this season, and Edwards was certainly among the biggest factors.

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The star guard averaged 36.7 points in the three games on 58% shooting, 52% from 3-point range. Anthony Edwards himself made a statement about his rehab. “I’ll go out… on one leg if I’ve got to,” he said in a video documenting his recovery process. Let’s not forget, a right knee injury forced him to miss 11 of the Wolves’ final 13 regular-season games, and Ant has been playing through it as the team navigates its postseason run.

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Minnesota Timberwolves report for Game 1

Apart from Anthony Edwards, two other stars featured on the injury report. DiVincenzo is surely out after the ACL injury, and now even Ayo Dosunmu is set to miss out on the series opener. The Timberwolves initially listed him as “questionable,” with head coach Chris Finch saying Saturday that Dosunmu had only participated in light practice activity and was still “day-to-day.”

He was instrumental in giving the Wolves the edge in Game 4, when both Donte and Anthony went down. Dosunmu dropped 43 points in Game 4 alone, and followed that with 18 points, four assists, and three rebounds in Game 5. But missed Game 6 closeout win against Denver with right calf soreness, and it’s the same injury that will prevent him from participating against the Spurs in Game 1.

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San Antonio Spurs report for Game 1

Victor Wembanyama’s first postseason run was under immense threat when he went down in Game 2 against the Blazers. The unanimous DPOY was ruled out due to concussion protocol, which also meant he missed Game 3. Fortunately, he came back in Game 4, and his monstrous double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds helped the Spurs rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to take a 3-1 series lead. Then San Antonio never trailed in Game 5, as Wembanyama dominated defensively to secure the series win. He has no concerns about participation against the Wolves.

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In other injury news, the Spurs downgraded rookie forward Carter Bryant from questionable to out with a right foot sprain. Head coach Mitch Johnson said the injury occurred last week in practice, and he remains”optimistic” that Carter’s injury “won’t be long-term.”

Starting lineups after Anthony Edwards benching: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Spurs Timberwolves Stephon Castle Mike Conley De’Aaron Fox Terrence Shannon Jr. Devin Vassell Jaden McDaniels Julian Champagnie Julius Randle Victor Wembanyama Rudy Gobert

Where to watch Spurs vs. Timberwolves

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Odds: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

ESPN analytics predict the Spurs to win Game 1 76.6%. In fact, other oddsmakers also consider San Antonio the favorite, with the Timberwolves’ odds at +950 heading into the series. The Spurs are -2000 favorites to win this series, and they’re coming off a 4-1 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

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The Spurs won 62 games in the regular season and were a top-three team in offensive, defensive, and net rating. The Timberwolves’ most likely way to win is in seven games, with odds set at +2200 (an implied probability of 4.35 percent).