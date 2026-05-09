Is James Harden Playing Tonight? Cavaliers vs Pistons Injury Report, Where to Watch, Odds & More for Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers have to win to stay alive. The first two games on the road were a mess. The Detroit Pistons hold a 2-0 grip on this series. The challenge now shifts to Cleveland, where Game 3 could determine how far or short this series could last. The Cavaliers have to throw everything they have. And the Pistons, on a five-game winning streak, would want to grab a win on the road to mercilessly squash Cleveland.

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With two motivated teams playing, for survival or glory, Game 3 promises intrigue. But are both teams standing on a level playing field when it comes to health? Let’s find out.

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Is James Harden playing in Game 3? Latest injury update on the Cavaliers

James Harden must be itching to turn his reputation around. Over the first two games against Detroit, the Beard has more turnovers than field goals made. He’s yet to score 20, leading to several analysts blasting the former Rockets star for his poor performances during the postseason.

Fortunately, Harden will have a chance to eradicate some of those claims. The veteran is free from any injury, and is expected to participate in Game 3 against the Pistons. With the Cavs down 2-0, they need the former MVP to have one of his better games. At this turn, survival is important. Game 3 is a must-win for the Cavs.

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Imago May 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half during game two of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Game 3

The Cavaliers will have all of their stars available for the Game 3 clash against the Detroit Pistons. Center Jarrett Allen has been dealing with right knee tendonitis. However, he’s not expected to miss Game 3, having played through the ailment during the series. The only possible absence could be Sam Merrill. The Cavaliers forward is listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain. Merrill suffered the injury in the first quarter of Game 1 against the Pistons.

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Detroit Pistons injury report for Game 3

The Detroit Pistons and JB Bickerstaff will be fully armed as they prepare for Game 3 tonight. Cade Cunningham’s been sensational, having his paws all over the Pistons’ playoff exploits so far. The team will be without Kevin Huerter, who is dealing with an abductor strain. Huerter last appeared in Game 4 against the Orlando Magic.

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Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Game 3: Odds

The one-seed Pistons are underdogs for the first time during these playoffs. The market believes the Cleveland Cavaliers have a greater chance of upholding their strong record at home and winning Game 3. But oddsmakers don’t think it’s a certain result. The Cavs’ moneyline is set at -175, while the Pistons are at +145. In short, expect a bout. It’s a must-win for both teams, reflected by the odds offered for Game 3.

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Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Game 3: Where to watch

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Location: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, Ohio

Time: 3:00 P.M. E.T.

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock